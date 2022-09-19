Area Roundup: Martinsville's Tony Gravely falls at UFC Vegas 60; P&HCC men's soccer defeats top-10 ranked team

After winning his last two UFC fights, Magna Vista High School graduate Tony Gravely was unable to make it three in a row on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Gravely lost to Javid Basharat by unanimous decision, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, in an undercard fight at UFC Vegas 60.

With the win, Basharat, a fighter from Afghanistan, remains undefeated in his career, improving to 13-0 in mixed martial arts fights, and 2-0 in the UFC. Gravely falls to 23-8 in MMA, and 4-3 in UFC.

I knew I had to dig deep," Basharat told reporters after the fight. "Tony was in the fight, so I was like, I'm going to dig deep and try to put this guy away. And, man, my bones are hurting from trying to put this guy away.

"Tony Gravely was a far better name... People gave him his credit, to be fair, but I don’t think he had the ranking to his name."

Gravely is a 2009 graduate of MVHS who lists Martinsville as his hometown. He signed a professional contract with UFC in 2019, and had won his previous two fights earlier this year.

MEN'S SOCCER

P&HCC takes down top-10 ranked Georgia Military College

Two goals in the final 10 minutes of play helped the Patrick & Henry Community College men's soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Georgia Military College, on Sunday in Georgia.

In last week's national rankings, Georgia Military was No. 9 in NJCAA Division II, and P&HCC was No. 19. Sunday was the Patriots second win this season over a top-10 ranked opponent.

Richard Salinas scored both goals for the Patriots in the win. The 2021 NJCAA All-American (RJ Reynolds HS/Winston-Salem, NC), tied the score at 1-1 in the 83rd minute, then scored the game-winner with 30 seconds left on the clock.

Jaden Watson (South Africa) assisted on the first goal, and Uzayr Lee (Cape Town, South Africa) assisted on the second. Martin Morse, a graduate of Patrick County High School, had three saves in goal for the Patriots.

A red card was issued to P&HCC in the 41st minute, forcing the team to play man-down for the entirety of the second half. Georgia Military scored on the kick from the foul that the red was issued.

P&HCC (7-2-1) will begin Region X play on Friday when they take on Cape Fear Community College at 4 p.m. The game will be the Patriots home opener at Smith River Sports Complex.