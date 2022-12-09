Area Roundup: MHS Bulldog Boosters to meet this week

The next meeting of the Martinsville Bulldog Booster Club will be held on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Martinsville High School Media Center.

MHS football coach Bobby Martin will be at the meeting to provide information about the football dinner scheduled for December 18th. MHS boys basketball coach Louis Campbell will also be in attendance to share information on the basketball team.

All interested Bulldogs fans are invited to attend. Anyone needing additional information can contact Tim Byrd at (276)252-5052 or at byrds85@comcast.net.