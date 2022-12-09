 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Roundup: MHS Bulldog Boosters to meet this week

Martinsville High School logo

The next meeting of the Martinsville Bulldog Booster Club will be held on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Martinsville High School Media Center.

MHS football coach Bobby Martin will be at the meeting to provide information about the football dinner scheduled for December 18th. MHS boys basketball coach Louis Campbell will also be in attendance to share information on the basketball team.

All interested Bulldogs fans are invited to attend. Anyone needing additional information can contact Tim Byrd at (276)252-5052 or at byrds85@comcast.net.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

