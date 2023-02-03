Miles in Martinsville is adding a new kind of event to its annual race series. The Run the Park One Hour Run will be contested to determine just how far a competitor can run in a given time, rather than the typical approach of how fast one can run a given distance.

The Run the Park event, presented by Friedrichs Family Eye Center, will run on March 4 on a closed circuit trail at Jack Dalton Park, in Collinsville, beginning at 9 a.m. Each lap is approximately 6/10s of a mile.

The race is to determine how far competitors can run in one hour. Entrants will run for 60 minutes and organizers will record the distance. The trail will be marked in 1/10th mile increments. At the end of 60 minutes, a horn will sound and runners will be given credit for number of laps completed, plus last 1/10th mile increment passed.

Awards will be presented to the overall top three female and male finishers, as well as top three men and women in designated age groups.

Details and online registration are available at www.MilesInMartinsville.com/Races/OneHour.cfm.

Early online registration is strongly encouraged.

Miles in Martinsville conducts a series of races throughout the year with this effort being supported by numerous community sponsors. Title Sponsors for the series include Friedrichs Family Eye Care Center, Visit Martinsville, SOVAH Health, and Lester Building Supply.

Details on all Miles in Martinsville events can be found at their website.

PYSL to hold Academy Evaluations this week

The Piedmont Youth Soccer League will host Academy Evaluations this Sunday at 3 p.m. at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

Evaluations are for players wishing to join the PYSL academy soccer program, which is open to boys and girls born between 2013-2016.

“The program provides quality coaching and structured practices with a focus on player development, and is the next step for players wanting to move out of the recreation program and begin playing for the PSYL travel program against other clubs in the regional area, such as Danville, Roanoke, and Christiansburg,” read a release from the club.

Evaluations will last until 4:15 p.m. and are free to attend. All players attending are asked to pre-register online at www.PYSLsoccer.net.

Those with questions can contact Logan Jones at (276)638-5200 ext. 3 or ljones@smithriversportscomplex.com.