Area Roundup: Miles in Martinsville to host 1-mile run next month

Miles in Martinsville has announced that on Saturday, August 14, area runners will gather for the UpTown Martinsville Mile.

The race will be run in several heats with the first to start at 7 p.m. There will be a competitor heat, and a runner heat based on estimated finishing times. All runners are welcome - Slow, fast, young, old, large, and small.

Details and online registration are available at www.MilesInMartinsville.com. Runners are encouraged to register online through midnight, August 11.

Paper registration is available on August 13 from Noon- 6:30 p.m. at the Martinsville YMCA on Starling Ave. Runners can also register on race day from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the “Broad Street/Church Street parking lot in Uptown Martinsville.

This is the fourth running of the Martinsville Mile. The initial two races were run as the Martinsville Speedway Mile at the NASCAR track. In 2020, the race moved to the Smith River Sports Complex due to COVID restrictions and was renamed the Smith River Mile.

Race organizers always desired to use this event to showcase different community assets, and for 2021 they chose to return to their original idea of showing off Uptown Martinsville as the historic and scenic center of the community.