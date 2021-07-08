Area Roundup: Miles in Martinsville to host 1-mile run next month

Miles in Martinsville has announced that on Saturday, August 14, area runners will gather for the UpTown Martinsville Mile.
The race will be run in several heats with the first to start at 7 p.m. There will be a competitor heat, and a runner heat based on estimated finishing times. All runners are welcome - Slow, fast, young, old, large, and small.
Details and online registration are available at www.MilesInMartinsville.com. Runners are encouraged to register online through midnight, August 11.
Paper registration is available on August 13 from Noon- 6:30 p.m. at the Martinsville YMCA on Starling Ave. Runners can also register on race day from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the “Broad Street/Church Street parking lot in Uptown Martinsville.
This is the fourth running of the Martinsville Mile. The initial two races were run as the Martinsville Speedway Mile at the NASCAR track. In 2020, the race moved to the Smith River Sports Complex due to COVID restrictions and was renamed the Smith River Mile.
Race organizers always desired to use this event to showcase different community assets, and for 2021 they chose to return to their original idea of showing off Uptown Martinsville as the historic and scenic center of the community.
The race will consist of two laps around the Uptown area on Church Street, Lester Street, Main Street, and Walnut Streets. The starting line will be located at the intersection of Broad Street & Church Street. Runners will proceed on Church Street, turning left at Lester, Walnut, and Church. The finish line will be located on Church Street, between Century Link and the First United Methodist Church.
Critical to holding the race in uptown Martinsville was to be able to do it in a way that did not hinder merchant customers from reaching the parking lots and businesses open on Saturday night. Miles in Martinsville and the City of Martinsville have developed a traffic plan that will accomplish this end. The City will cone off the inside lanes for runners along Church, Lester, and Main Streets. The outside lanes will remain open to vehicle traffic on all streets except for Walnut Street which will be closed for the event. For more details, see the race course map on the Miles in Martinsville website.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Carlisle School girls basketball team will host a free girls basketball camp on July 26-28.
The skills and drills camp, hosted by Chiefs girls basketball coach Mancino Craighead, will run each night from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Carlisle middle school gym. It is open to all girls from Grades 3-8.
Anyone with questions or those wanting to register can contact Craighead at craigheadmancino@carlisleschool.org.