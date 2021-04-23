Area Roundup: Mustangs looking for host families; Forest Park to hold free youth golf classes; PCHS duo signs with PHCC softball

Baseball
Martinsville Mustangs need host families
The Martinsville Mustangs are looking for families to host the 30 players who will who will be playing for their baseball team this summer. These players are college students who are prohibited from accepting living expenses.
Host families typically are retired individuals, parents with young children up to teenagers, or just baseball fans. The commitment is for the full length of the season, from May 22-August 10. Housing must be a clean, safe bedroom and bathroom and access to laundry equipment. Players provide their own transportation and meals.
Volunteer families receive two season tickets for each player hosted, access to special events, and on-field recognition at the final home game of the season.
Anyone interested in hosting players can call Mustangs General Manager Connor Akeman at (813)527-1190 or email connor@martinsvillemustangs.com.
GOLF
Magna Vista and Laurel Park to offer youth golf classes
Magna Vista High School and Laurel Park Golf Club are teaming together to host beginners basic golf classes. Participants can learn the basics of the golf swing, putting, and golf etiquette.
The classes will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays at Forest Park from 5-6:30 p.m. They will run from April 26-May 12. The lessons are free and are for anyone ages sixth grade and up.
SOFTBALL
Patrick County seniors Haas, King to play at PHCC
By Ashlee Mullis
Special to the Bulletin
Patrick County High School seniors Jordan Haas and Danielle King signed their letters of intent this week to play softball at Patrick Henry Community College in the fall.
King was named First Team All-Region 3D and First Team All-Piedmont District as a third baseman in 2019. Haas was a all-state member of the PCHS indoor track team, and played basketball and ran cross country for the Cougars.
“I decided to sign at Patrick Henry Community College because the coaching staff was outstanding at helping me out on certain issues dealing with softball," Haas said at Wednesday's signing. "They are amazing coaches and provide excellent support for the team. I enjoyed talking to everyone there, and they already made me feel as if I was a part of their family. It means a great deal to me for being selected to represent PHCC in the spring. The program that I signed for is one of a kind, and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”
The decision to play college softball was a very personal decision for King.
“I started playing around the age of 7. Ever since I was a little girl, it was my dad's and my dream for me to play college softball," King said. "I lost my dad about six years ago, and softball has made me feel the closest to him, even though he is gone. So, signing with PH meant everything to me.
"I chose PH because everyone is like family down there, and it was also close to home.”
The Patrick County softball team will open the season at home on Monday against Bassett at 5 p.m.