Area Roundup: Patrick County, Bassett pick up volleyball wins; Piedmont District XC results

VOLLEYBALL
Bassett 3, Halifax 0 (Thursday)
Bassett High School volleyball picked up a Piedmont District home win Thursday night over Halifax County Thursday night, 3-0, by scores of 25-10, 25-16, 25-20.
Allie Laine led Bassett with 18 kills, nine digs, 10 blocks, and three aces. Annie Laine had nine kills and five blocks for the Bengals. Sydney Martin had five digs and 31 assists, and
Zoie Pace had seven digs.
The Bengals improve to 4-1 on the year. They'll return home on Monday to take on William Byrd at 7 p.m.
Patrick County 3, Halifax 0 (Friday)
The Patrick County High School volleyball team defeated Halifax County High School in straight sets Friday by scores of 25-14, 25-15, 25-17.
Lainie Hopkins led the Cougars with 25 assists and three aces. Suzanne Gonzalez had 14 kills, 10 digs and two blocks. Caroline Vernon added seven kills, six aces, and nine digs, and Kenzie Belcher had nine digs and three aces.
Patrick County improves to 5-1 on the year. They'll return home on Monday for a contest against Tunstall at 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Bassett, Magna Vista host meets at Smith River Sports Complex
Piper Doughton won a Piedmont District cross country meet hosted by Bassett High School Wednesday at Smith River Sports Complex.
Doughton, a sophomore at Bassett, ran the 3-mile course in 19:51.94.
Bassett first hosted girls and boys meets with Halifax County and Patrick County High Schools. Magna Vista then followed by hosting girls and boys meets with Tunstall and G.W.-Danville.
Full results from all four races are listed below:
Piedmont District Meet No. 3
Tuesday at Smith River Sports Complex
Martinsville
Bassett PD Meet - High School Girls Three Mile Run
1 Piper Doughton, Bassett 19:51.94
2 Irene Smith, Patrick County 20:35.49
3 Sienna Bailey, Bassett 20:40.59
4 Zoe Kinkema, Bassett 21:58.69
5 Hailey Helms, Bassett 22:25.76
6 Aliviah Fulcher, Bassett 23:33.90
7 Alheli Ramos-Garcia, Bassett 24:00.99
8 Claire Howe, Bassett 24:49.82
9 Lydia Wenzel, Halifax 24:51.96
10 Amanda Goad, Bassett 26:34.26
11 Mallory Salley, Halifax 26:44.38
12 Vanessa Mabe, Patrick County 26:48.92
13 Morgan Crenshaw, Halifax 27:23.50
14 Ashley Irby, Halifax 28:38.16
15 Jenna Hall, Halifax 29:22.67
16 Leslie Perez, Bassett 30:31.34
17 Susanna Watts, Halifax 33:01.98
18 Annette Santiago, Bassett 36:33.19
High School Girls Team Scores
1 Bassett 15
2 Halifax 50
Magna Vista PD Meet - High School Girls Three Mile Run
1 Sophia Hearp, Tunstall 20:54.17
2 Savannah Reid, Tunstall 22:15.67
3 Abby Eades, Tunstall 23:38.59
4 Brittany Dalton, Tunstall 25:10.46
5 Miranda Cochran, Tunstall 27:14.98
6 Analuisa Frias-Alvare, Magna Vista 27:32.00
7 Sydney Mahoney, Tunstall 27:46.42 6
8 Victoria Everhart, Magna Vista 29:31.33
9 Abigail Jimenez, Magna Vista 31:18.42
10 Sophia Barker, Tunstall 32:21.33
11 Azeneth Frias-Alvarez, Magna Vista 35:27.75
12 Amonie Blackwell, George Washington 36:14.25
13 Neveah Crews, George Washington 36:17.60
14 Elizabeth Lewis, Tunstall 38:04.24
15 Julee Myers, Tunstall 38:52.11
16 Kirstan Ramirez, George Washington 43:57.80
Magna Vista PD Meet High School Girls Team Scores
1 Tunstall 15
Bassett PD Meet - High School Boys Three Mile Run
1 Andrew Salley, Halifax 16:46.84
2 Moises Cisneros, Patrick County 17:31.81
3 Shawn Foley, Bassett 18:24.07
4 Ethan Kirkhart, Halifax 18:26.24
5 Nathan Morrison, Bassett 18:28.61
6 Will Van Opstal, Halifax 18:43.72
7 Riley Brim, Patrick County 19:24.11
8 James Francis, Halifax 20:02.52
9 Chase Smith, Bassett 20:44.72
10 Benjamin Flores, Bassett 20:44.96
11 Trevor Riddle, Halifax 23:04.45
12 Tristan Moore, Patrick County 23:21.60
13 Luke Redd, Halifax 23:46.29
14 Sammy Abortes, Bassett 24:07.34
15 Nathan Comer, Halifax 24:26.23
16 Reyli Martinez-tejada, Patrick County 27:07.52
High School Boys Team Scores
1 Halifax 24
2 Bassett 32
Magna Vista PD Meet - High School Boys Three Mile Run
1 Ashton Weaver, Tunstall 15:58.91
2 Charles Hearp, Tunstall 16:21.42
3 Benjamin Stafford, Magna Vista 19:02.55
4 Jalyn Jones, George Washington 19:26.36
5 Nikolas Hearp, Tunstall 19:59.61
6 Edwin Diaz, Tunstall 20:18.90
7 Alexis Tiznado, Tunstall 20:30.24
8 Azael Quintero, Tunstall 20:37.31
9 Jc Gonazales, Tunstall 20:54.36
10 Cole Grogan, Tunstall 21:43.24
11 Rennie Hairston, Magna Vista 22:12.15
12 Luke Cassada, Tunstall 23:05.45
13 Matt Ross, Tunstall 23:21.15
14 Lucas Walker, Tunstall 24:06.04
15 Landon Light, Tunstall 25:48.61
16 Dallas Younger, Tunstall 26:40.53
17 Colton Wells, Tunstall 27:13.49
18 Cristian Ramirez, George Washington 27:40.59
19 Blake Dease, George Washington 27:55.33
Magna Vista PD Meet High School Boys Team Scores
1 Tunstall 15
Women's Basketball
PHCC 64, Brunswick CC 59 (Thursday)
The Patrick Henry Community College women's basketball team finished the season winning two of the last three games. The Patriots ended the season on Thursday at home with 64-59 win over Brunswick Community College.
Brunswick had defeated PHCC 73-41 earlier this season.
“We have some very talented players and I have recruited players who will be great compliments to what we have and are already doing," PHCC coach Herb Daniel said in an email. "What a difference a couple weeks makes."
The Lady Pats did not have one person scoring in double digits during the team's last loss. However, "this was a completely different game from offensive to defensive schemes," Daniel said.
The Lady Pats got a scare as leading scorer Persia Singleton went down with an ankle injury the first play of Thursday's game and had to be taken off the court. A few plays later Singleton approached Daniel and said she was ready to return. She finished with a game-high of 21 points, eight rebounds, and three steals.
"The toughness she showed and being able to put her team on her back when needed is what I admire the most about Singletary," Daniel said.
KK Heidt added 17 points for the Patriots.
"Next to Persia, KK is probably one of our most efficient shooters," Daniel said. "She has really improved over the last six games."
Patrick County High School graduate Autumn Hubbard added five points, 12 rebounds, five steals, and four assists.
"Autumn is one of the most productive players," Daniel said. "When she is not scoring, she is making sure her presence is felt in other places on the floor."