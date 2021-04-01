Area Roundup: Patrick County, Bassett pick up volleyball wins; Piedmont District XC results

“We have some very talented players and I have recruited players who will be great compliments to what we have and are already doing," PHCC coach Herb Daniel said in an email. "What a difference a couple weeks makes."

The Lady Pats did not have one person scoring in double digits during the team's last loss. However, "this was a completely different game from offensive to defensive schemes," Daniel said.

The Lady Pats got a scare as leading scorer Persia Singleton went down with an ankle injury the first play of Thursday's game and had to be taken off the court. A few plays later Singleton approached Daniel and said she was ready to return. She finished with a game-high of 21 points, eight rebounds, and three steals.

"The toughness she showed and being able to put her team on her back when needed is what I admire the most about Singletary," Daniel said.

KK Heidt added 17 points for the Patriots.

"Next to Persia, KK is probably one of our most efficient shooters," Daniel said. "She has really improved over the last six games."

Patrick County High School graduate Autumn Hubbard added five points, 12 rebounds, five steals, and four assists.