Area Roundup: Patrick County, Bassett tennis players prepare for region tournaments
Area Roundup: Patrick County, Bassett tennis players prepare for region tournaments

Patrick County and Bassett High Schools will both have tennis players competing in the their respective region tournaments this week.

All games for Regions 2C and 3D will be played at Virginia Tech.

PCHS senior Kevin Nester will play on Monday in the Region 2C boys tennis singles quarterfinals against Ben Clemons from Narrows High School at 8:30 a.m. If Nester wins, he'll play in the tournament semifinals at 11:30 a.m. against the winner of Grant Sayers (Grayson County) and Kyle Hubbard (Floyd County).

The Region 2C boys singles final will be played on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

Nester won the Piedmont District boys tennis singles championship this season.

The Cougars senior will join with teammate Cameron Roark for the Region 2C doubles tournament, beginning play on Tuesday at 11:30 against Glenvar. If they win, they'll play the semifinals on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. The finals will take place on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

In the Region 2C girls tournament, Patrick County's Lauren Largen will take on Madi Ramey, from Floyd County, on Monday at 8:30 a.m. in the quarterfinals. The winner of that game will play in the semifinals at 11:30 a.m.

The girls Region 2C finals will take play on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

Largen and doubles partner Marissa Bentley will play in the first round of the Region 2C doubles tournament on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. If they win, the semifinals will be played on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., and the finals will be on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

In Region 3D girls tennis, Bassett senior Megan Scott will open play in the singles tournament on Thursday. Scott was the Piedmont District girls tennis singles champion after going a perfect 8-0 in the regular season.

Scott and Lara Hall will begin play in the Region 3D doubles tournament next week.

REGION 2C BOYS TENNIS
At Virginia Tech
Monday
Singles first round, 8:30 a.m.
Jonathan Gilmore (Radford) vs. Ethan Carr (Fort Chiswell)
Blake Bowers (Glenvar) vs. Landon Ferguson (George Wythe)
Ben Clemons (Narrows) vs. Kevin Nester (Patrick County)
Grant Sayers (Grayson County) vs. Kyle Hubbard (Floyd County)
Singles semifinals, 11:30 a.m.
Gilmore-Carr winner vs. Bowers-Ferguson winner
Clemons-Nester winner vs. Sayers-Hubbard winner
Tuesday
Singles final
Semifinal winners, 8:30 a.m.
Doubles first round, 11:30 a.m.
Gilmore and Fisher (Radford) vs. Ferguson and Moses (George Wythe)
Bowers and Campbell (Glenvar) vs. Nester and Roark (Patrick County)
Clemons and Freeman (Narrows) vs. Carr and Shelton (Fort Chiswell)
Sayers and Anderson (Grayson County) vs. Hubbard and Bower (Floyd County)
Wednesday
Doubles semifinals, 8:30 a.m.
Gilmore and Fisher, or Ferguson and Moses vs. Bowers and Campbell, or Nester and Roark
Clemons and Freeman, or Carr and Shelton vs. Sayers and Anderson, or Hubbard and Bower.
Doubles final
Semifinal winners, 11:30 a.m.
REGION 2C GIRLS TENNIS
At Virginia Tech
Monday
Singles first round, 8:30 p.m.
Harper Minarik (Radford) vs. Ashley Roark (Fort Chiswell).
Mariska Servis (Appomattox County) vs. Madison Gilmer (Giles)
Isabella Gustafson (Glenvar) vs. Anna Cheape (Nelson County)
Madi Ramey (Floyd County) vs. Lauren Largen (Patrick County)
Singles semifinals, 11:30 a.m.
Minarik-Roark winner vs. Servis-Gilmer winner
Gustafson-Cheape winner vs. Ramey-Largen winner
Tuesday
Singles final
Semifinal winners, 8:30 a.m.
Doubles first round, 11:30 a.m.
Minarik and Adams (Radford) vs. Largen and Bentley (Patrick County)
Spangler and Bolt (Floyd County) vs. Cheape and Davis (Nelson County)
Gilmer and Campbell (Giles) vs. Roark and Patel (Fort Chiswell)
Servis and Gilbert (Appomattox County) vs. Gustafson and Bryant (Glenvar)
Wednesday
Doubles semifinals, 8:30 a.m.
Minarik and Adams, or Largen and Bentley vs. Spangler and Bolt, or Cheape and Davis.
Gilmer and Campbell, or Roark and Patel vs. Servis and Gilbert, or Gustafson and Bryant.
Doubles final
Semifinal winners, 11:30 a.m.
