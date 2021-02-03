Area Roundup: Patrick County girls basketball defeats G.W.-Danville in rout

Patrick County's girls basketball team shook off any rust they may have shown in the season opener for Game 3 Tuesday night against G.W.-Danville.

The Cougar held the Eagles scoreless in the first half on the way to a 58-8 rout in Stuart.

Patrick County knocked down eight 3-pointers as a team, including three by Missy Hazard, who finished the night with 11 points and three steals.

Sierra Hubbard led the Cougars with 16 points and eight rebounds. Samantha Harris added seven points and six rebounds.

"Good team win for the Lady Cougars," PCHS coach Donny Rakes said via email. "Everyone on the team scored and contributed. Hats off to G.W.-Danville. They are in a rebuilding year, but battled hard and played with class. I appreciate the effort they displayed.

"We shared it well and played unselfishly."

The Cougars (2-1), having played just three regular season games after a delayed start due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now wait to begin play in the Region 2C tournament, which begins on Friday.

Patrick County 58, G.W.-Danville 8

GWHS 0 0 6 2 - 8

PCHS 17 18 11 12 - 58