Area Roundup: Patrick County golf team wins PD regular season match
With a team score of 343, the Patrick County golf team won the second Piedmont District regular season match Monday at Danville Country Club.

The match was hosted by G.W.-Danville.

For the second week in a row, Magna Vista’s Patrick McCrickard was the overall winner, shooting a 76 on the round.

Patrick County’s Jalen Hagwood finished second with a score of 77.

Magna Vista and Halifax County tied for second with team scores of 346.

Full results from the match are listed below:

Piedmont District Regular Season Golf Match No. 2

Monday at Danville Country Club

1st—Patrick County (343)

J. Hagwood—77

D. Smith—89

W. Robertson 83

T. Swails 99

G. Leftwich 94

T-2nd—Magna Vista (346)

P. McCrickard 76

C. Robertson 84

M. Newman 105

L. Hall 106

W. Dyckman 111

T-2nd—Halifax County (346)

J. Cunningham 81

J. Newton 91

J. Lloyd 87

P. Wallace 96

W. Long 87

J. Morgan 94

4th—G.W.-Danville (387)

E. Casteel 85

W. Gunn 95

S. Gunn 109

E. Payne 98

5th—Tunstall (412)

K. Brooks 95

E. Jones 113

M. Woodall 115

P. Snow 89

J. Jones 121

C. Abercrombie 121

Bassett

C. Bryant 94

S. Witcher 91

T. Carter 101

