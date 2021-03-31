Area Roundup: Patrick County golf, volleyball pick up regular season wins

GOLF
Patrick County wins penultimate regular season match
The Patrick County golf team picked up a big win in a Piedmont District regular season match Tuesday at Oak Hill Golf Course in Eden, North Carolina. The Cougars shot 305 as a team to defeat second place Halifax County by 16 strokes.
Tucker Swails was the overall medalist, shooting 72 to lead the Cougars. His teammate Jalen Hagwood was second on the day, shooting 74.
Full results from Tuesday's match are listed below. The Piedmont District regular season will end on Thursday at Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville.
PD Regular Season Meet No. 6
Tuesday at Oak Hills Golf Course (Eden, NC)
1st - Patrick County (305)
- Jalen Hagwood 74
- Wes Roberson 82
- David Smith 77
- Tucker Swails 72
- Kevin Nester 82
- Taylor Swails 86
2nd - Halifax County (321)
- J.D. Cunningham 81
- Will Long 81
- Jaxon Lloyd 82
- Cameron Burnett 82
- Jack Morgan 85
- Jackson Newton 77
3rd - Magna Vista (323)
- Wil Gardner 82
- Patrick McCrickard 80
- Cameron Robertson 75
- Mason Newman 86
- Jaken Ford 87
- Landon Hall 90
4th - Bassett (363)
- Camden Bryant 85
- Sydney Witcher 93
- Troy Carter 92
- Chris Kallam 93
5th - G.W.-Danville (371)
- Ethan Casteel 83
- Will Gunn 90
- Sadie Gunn 96
- Ella Payne 102
6th - Tunstall (374)
- Karington Brooks 90
- Patrick Snow 88
- Elliot Jones 91
- Mallory Woodall 107
- Jackson Jones 110
- Cole Abercrombie 105
VOLLEYBALL
Patrick County 3, G.W.-Danville 0
The Patrick County High School volleyball team picked up a 3-set home win over G.W.-Danville Tuesday night, by scores of 25-8, 25-15, 25-11.
Suzanne Gonzalez led the Cougars with nine kills. Lainie Hopkins had 13 assists and 12 aces. Julianna Overby had 10 assists, and Caroline Vernon had seven kills.
PCHS improves to 4-1 on the year. The Cougars will play Halifax at home on Friday at 7 p.m.