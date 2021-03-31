Area Roundup: Patrick County golf, volleyball pick up regular season wins

GOLF

Patrick County wins penultimate regular season match

The Patrick County golf team picked up a big win in a Piedmont District regular season match Tuesday at Oak Hill Golf Course in Eden, North Carolina. The Cougars shot 305 as a team to defeat second place Halifax County by 16 strokes.

Tucker Swails was the overall medalist, shooting 72 to lead the Cougars. His teammate Jalen Hagwood was second on the day, shooting 74.

Full results from Tuesday's match are listed below. The Piedmont District regular season will end on Thursday at Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville.

PD Regular Season Meet No. 6

Tuesday at Oak Hills Golf Course (Eden, NC)

1st - Patrick County (305)

- Jalen Hagwood 74

- Wes Roberson 82

- David Smith 77

- Tucker Swails 72

- Kevin Nester 82

- Taylor Swails 86

2nd - Halifax County (321)

- J.D. Cunningham 81