Area Roundup: Patrick County picks up legion win over Martinsville

The Patrick County Post 105 legion baseball team held off a late charge by Martinsville Post 42 on the way to a 10-8 win on Monday at Hooker Field.

Patrick County won despite failing to score a run in the final three innings of play.

Martinsville, trailing 10-4 in the final inning, put up four runs in the bottom of the seventh, but their comeback attempt came up short with back-to-back groundouts to end the game.

Tucker Swails led Patrick County at the plate, going 3-4 with a double, an RBI, and two runs scored. Stuart Callahan added two hits, a run, and an RBI. Gavin Fain also scored two runs and Hunter Pendleton, Zach Holt, and Ty Stowe each had two RBIs.

Callahan also threw two innings for Post 105, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

Pendleton threw two perfect innings in relief with three strikeouts.

Blaine Peters and Montreat each held Patrick County scoreless in their time on the mound for Martinsville. Peters threw two innings, allowing three hits with three strikeouts. Montreat threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

Jacob Ryan, Cole Compton, and Gauge Hairston each had two hits, a run, and an RBI for Martinsville. Jacob Gilbert had three walks and a run, and Dylan Johnston had a hit and two RBIs.

The two teams will face off again on Wednesday at Cougar Field in Stuart. First pitch is at 6 p.m.

Patrick County Post 105 10, Martinsville Post 42 8

Patrick County 405 100 0 - 10

Martinsville 200 200 4 - 8 8 5

Patrick Co.

J. Penn 1-5, R, SB

G. Fain 1-2, BB, 2R, 2SB

S. Callahan 2-4, R, RBI, 3SB

T. Swails 3-4, 2B, 2R, RBI, 2SB

H. Pendleton 0-4, R, 2RBI, SB

Z. Holt 1-3, R, 2RBI

D. Lawson 0-4, R

T. Stowe 1-2, 2B, R, 2RBI

M. Sawyers 1-4

S. Callahan 2IP, 2R, 4H, 3K, 3BB

J. Penn 2IP, 2R, 3H, 3K, 4BB

H. Pendleton 2IP, 3K

D. Lawson IP, 4R, 2ER, H, K, 2BB

Martinsville

Ryan 2-4, 2B, R, RBI

Wilson 0-2, 2BB, R

B. Peters 1-2, BB, RBI

Compton 2-4, R, RBI

J. Gilbert 0-1, 3BB, R

Martin 0-2, BB, RBI

A. Montreat 0-0, BB, R, RBI

Johnston 1-4, 2RBI

G. Hairston 2-4, R, RBI

M. Barrett 0-0, BB, R

Martin 4IP, 10R, 4ER, 7H, 5K, BB

B. Peters 2IP, 3H, 3K

Montreat IP, 2K