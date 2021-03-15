 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Roundup: Patrick County wins Piedmont District golf match No. 3
0 comments
editor's pick

Area Roundup: Patrick County wins Piedmont District golf match No. 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Patrick County's Wesley Roberson was the overall medalist and the Cougars were the team winners of Monday's Piedmont District regular season golf match No. 3 at Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville.

Patrick County shot 322 as a team, besting Magna Vista, which came in second shooting 333 as a team. Roberson shot 76, one stroke better than his teammate Jalen Hagwood and Magna Vista Patrick McCrickard, who tied for second. 

Full results from Monday match are listed below:

Piedmont District Regular Season Golf Match No. 3

Monday at Forest Park Country Club (Martinsville)

1st — Patrick County (322)

- J. Hagwood 77

- D. Smith 78

- W. Roberson 76 (Overall Medalist)

- G. Leftwich 102

- T. Swails 91

- K. Nester 93

2nd—Magna Vista (333)

- W. Gardner 85

- P. McCrickard 77

- C. Roberson 78

- M. Newman 93

- W. Dyckman 105

- K. Minter 100

3rd - Halifax (338)

- J. Cunningham 80

- J. Newton 90

- J. Lloyd 85

- W. Long 89

-  P. Wallace 92

- Z. Rhodes 84

4th - G.W.-Danville

- E. Casteel 88

- W. Gunn 83

- S. Gunn 99

- E. Payne 95

5th — Bassett (372)

- C. Bryant 94

- S. Witcher 93

- T. Carter 87

- C. Kallam 98

6th - Tunstall

- K. Brooks 90

- P. Snow 94

- M. Woodall 121

- J. Jones 122

- C. Abercrombie 102

- B. Puglei 122

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert