Area Roundup: Patrick County wins Piedmont District golf match No. 3

Patrick County's Wesley Roberson was the overall medalist and the Cougars were the team winners of Monday's Piedmont District regular season golf match No. 3 at Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville.
Patrick County shot 322 as a team, besting Magna Vista, which came in second shooting 333 as a team. Roberson shot 76, one stroke better than his teammate Jalen Hagwood and Magna Vista Patrick McCrickard, who tied for second.
Full results from Monday match are listed below:
Piedmont District Regular Season Golf Match No. 3
Monday at Forest Park Country Club (Martinsville)
1st — Patrick County (322)
- J. Hagwood 77
- D. Smith 78
- W. Roberson 76 (Overall Medalist)
- G. Leftwich 102
- T. Swails 91
- K. Nester 93
2nd—Magna Vista (333)
- W. Gardner 85
- P. McCrickard 77
- C. Roberson 78
- M. Newman 93
- W. Dyckman 105
- K. Minter 100
3rd - Halifax (338)
- J. Cunningham 80
- J. Newton 90
- J. Lloyd 85
- W. Long 89
- P. Wallace 92
- Z. Rhodes 84
4th - G.W.-Danville
- E. Casteel 88
- W. Gunn 83
- S. Gunn 99
- E. Payne 95
5th — Bassett (372)
- C. Bryant 94
- S. Witcher 93
- T. Carter 87
- C. Kallam 98
6th - Tunstall
- K. Brooks 90
- P. Snow 94
- M. Woodall 121
- J. Jones 122
- C. Abercrombie 102
- B. Puglei 122