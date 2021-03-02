Area Roundup: Patrick County's Hamm finishes second at state indoor track meet; Bassett competes in Class 3 track championship

Patrick County senior Michael Hamm came home with second and sixth place finishes at the VHSL Class 2 Indoor Track State Championship Wednesday.
Hamm finished second in the boys 300 meter dash with a time of 37.01 seconds, and ran 6.88 in the boys 55 meter dash.
Hamm had one of three top-5 finishes for the Cougars at Wednesday's championship, which were held at Liberty University. The Cougars' girls 4x400 meter relay team of Chloie Wright, Juliana Overby, Irene Smith, and Jordan Haas, finished fourth with a time of 4:52.99.
Patrick County's girls 4x200 meter relay team, consisting of Gracen Edwards, Brylie Pike, Overby, and Mackenzie Belcher, finished fifth with a time of 2:04.80.
Full Patrick County results are listed below:
VHSL Class 2 Indoor Track State Championship
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
5th - Patrick Co. (G. Edwards, B. Pike, J. Overby, M. Belcher), 2:04.80
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
4th - Patrick Co. (C. Wright, J. Overby, I. Smith, J. Haas), 4:52.99
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
6th - Patrick Co. (I. Smith, C. Wright, J. Haas, S. Vernon), 12:37.45
Girls 55 Meter Dash
6th - Mackenzie Belcher, 8.11
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
9th - Patrick Co. (R. Brim, M. Cisneros, T. Moore, M. Morse), 9:54.96
Boys 55 Meter Dash
6th - Michael Hamm, 6.88
Boys 300 Meter Dash
2nd - Michael Hamm, 37.01
Boys Long Jump
11th - Conner Stanley, 17-06.50
Bengals compete in VHSL Class 3 Indoor Track State Championship
Bassett's boys indoor track team competed at the VHSL Class 3 state championship Tuesday, and came away with three top-10 finishes.
The Bengals competed in six events overall at the meet, which was held at Liberty University.
Senior Zay Martin was the highest finisher for the Bengals, finishing in sixth in the 300 meter dash with a time of 37.36.
Martin was also the anchor leg of the boys 4x400 meter relay team which finished eighth with a time of 3:51.18. Cameron Easley, Nathan Morrison, and Chase Robertson were the other three members of the relay.
Shawn Foley also came away with a top-10 finish, coming away ninth in the high jump.
Full Bassett results from the state championship are listed below:
VHSL Class 3 Indoor Track State Championship
Tuesday at Liberty University
Boys 300 Meter Dash
6th - Zay Martin, 37.36
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
11th - Bassett (Z. Martin, C. Easley, B. Easley, S. Jamison), 1:39.64
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
8th - Bassett (C. Easley, N. Morrison, C. Robertson, Z. Martin), 3:51.18
Boys High Jump
9th - Shawn Foley, 5-02.00
Boys Shot Put
12th - Will Belongia, 33-06.25
Boys Triple Jump
12th - Shawn Foley, 34-06.00
Magna Vista volleyball falls to Tunstall in season opener
Magna Vista's volleyball team suited up for the first time of the 2021 spring season Tuesday, taking on Tunstall at home in a Piedmont District contest. Tunstall came away with 3-set victory over the Warriors, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21.
Magna Vista (0-1) will travel to Patrick County on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. contest.