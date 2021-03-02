Area Roundup: Patrick County's Hamm finishes second at state indoor track meet; Bassett competes in Class 3 track championship

Girls 55 Meter Dash

6th - Mackenzie Belcher, 8.11

Boys 4x800 Meter Relay

9th - Patrick Co. (R. Brim, M. Cisneros, T. Moore, M. Morse), 9:54.96

Boys 55 Meter Dash

6th - Michael Hamm, 6.88

Boys 300 Meter Dash

2nd - Michael Hamm, 37.01

Boys Long Jump

11th - Conner Stanley, 17-06.50

Bengals compete in VHSL Class 3 Indoor Track State Championship

Bassett's boys indoor track team competed at the VHSL Class 3 state championship Tuesday, and came away with three top-10 finishes.

The Bengals competed in six events overall at the meet, which was held at Liberty University.

Senior Zay Martin was the highest finisher for the Bengals, finishing in sixth in the 300 meter dash with a time of 37.36.

Martin was also the anchor leg of the boys 4x400 meter relay team which finished eighth with a time of 3:51.18. Cameron Easley, Nathan Morrison, and Chase Robertson were the other three members of the relay.