Area Roundup: Patrick County's Smith, Roberson lead Cougars to PD golf win

Patrick County’s David Smith and Wesley Roberson were co-medalist at Monday’s Piedmont District Regular Season golf match at Gordon Trent Golf Course.
Smith and Roberson, who both shot 73, helped lead the Cougars to a team win in the match.
The Cougars shot 304, 10 strokes better than Magna Vista, who came in second shooting 314.
Full results of the match are listed below:
Piedmont District Regular Season Match No. 4
Monday at Gordon Trent Golf Course
1st—Patrick County (304)
- D. Smith 73 (co-medalist)
- W. Roberson 73 (co-medalist)
- K. Nester 78
- J. Hagwood 80
- T. Swails 83
- G. Leftwich 85
2nd—Magna Vista (314)
- W. Gardner 74
- P. McCrickard 77
- C. Roberton 78
- M. Newman 85
- J. Ford 87
- L. Hall 106
3rd—Halifax (324)
- J. Cunningham 74
- J. Newton 79
- Z. Rhodes 84
- P. Wallace 87
- W. Long 89
- J. Lloyd 91
4th—G.W.-Danville (375)
- E. Lasteel 83
- W. Gunn 90
- E. Payne 96
- S. Gunn 106
5th—Tunstall (408)
- P. Snow 94
- E. Jones 99
- K. Brooks 103
- C. Abercrombie 112
- B. Puglei 114
- J. Jones 116
Bassett
- C. Bryant 85
- T. Carter 88
- S. Witcher 92