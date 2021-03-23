 Skip to main content
Area Roundup: Patrick County's Smith, Roberson lead Cougars to PD golf win
Patrick County’s David Smith and Wesley Roberson were co-medalist at Monday’s Piedmont District Regular Season golf match at Gordon Trent Golf Course.

Smith and Roberson, who both shot 73, helped lead the Cougars to a team win in the match.

The Cougars shot 304, 10 strokes better than Magna Vista, who came in second shooting 314.

Full results of the match are listed below:

Piedmont District Regular Season Match No. 4

Monday at Gordon Trent Golf Course

1st—Patrick County (304)

- D. Smith 73 (co-medalist)

- W. Roberson 73 (co-medalist)

- K. Nester 78

- J. Hagwood 80

- T. Swails 83

- G. Leftwich 85

2nd—Magna Vista (314)

- W. Gardner 74

- P. McCrickard 77

- C. Roberton 78

- M. Newman 85

- J. Ford 87

- L. Hall 106

3rd—Halifax (324)

- J. Cunningham 74

- J. Newton 79

- Z. Rhodes 84

- P. Wallace 87

- W. Long 89

- J. Lloyd 91

4th—G.W.-Danville (375)

- E. Lasteel 83

- W. Gunn 90

- E. Payne 96

- S. Gunn 106

5th—Tunstall (408)

- P. Snow 94

- E. Jones 99

- K. Brooks 103

- C. Abercrombie 112

- B. Puglei 114

- J. Jones 116

Bassett

- C. Bryant 85

- T. Carter 88

- S. Witcher 92

