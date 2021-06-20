Area Roundup: PCHS relay team places fourth in outdoor track state championship

In addition to three other top-5 finishes at the VHSL Class 2 outdoor track and field state championship Saturday, Patrick County had a fourth place finish in the girls 4x400 meter relay.
The girls relay team, consisting of Brylie Pike, Irene Smith, Gracen Edwards, and Julianna Overby, finished fourth with a time of 4:31.427.
The Cougars also had top-5 finishes by Michael Hamm who was second in the boys 200 meter dash, and fourth in the 100 meter dash, and the boys 4x100 meter relay team—consisting of Jeffrey Moore, Desmond McClaine, Conner Stanley, and Hamm—finished third with a time of 45.94.
BOYS SOCCER
Tickets to be
purchased online for
MV state semifinalsThe Virginia High School League predetermined that the winner of Region 3D boys soccer tournament would host the state semifinal game, meaning Magna Vista’s boys soccer team will return to Smith River Sports Complex one more time on Monday to play in the final four. They’ll take on Spotswood High School, the winner of Region 3C.
Admission is $10 and tickets will not be sold at the gate. To purchase tickets fans must go to http://gofan.co/app/school/VHSL.
Kickoff on Monday is at 7 p.m.
AVERETT UNIVERSITY
Bassett graduate,
Silva, named USA-South academic all-conferenceFormer Bassett High School soccer standout Jenifer Silva was named to the 2020-21 USA South Academic All-Conference team, the conference announced this week. Silva was a senior forward on the Averett University women’s soccer team, appearing in six games and scoring one goal for the Cougars this season.
Averett University had 97 student-athletes earn academic all-conference honors. The honor is given to student-athletes who earned a 3.30 GPA in each of the two semesters this school year.
Silva is the daughter of Fidel Silva and Ruby Dillon, and his majoring in nursing.
PATRICK HENRY
COMMUNITY COLLEGE
70 Patriots named to region all-academic teamAfter carrying a grade point average of at least 3.1 for second semester, 70 Patrick Henry Community College athletes were named to the Region X All-Academic Team.
The full list of athletes is listed below:
Sonia Mora-Gil
Mary Shelton
Shania DeShazo
Jaxon Ford
Adnan Jaservic
James Arnold
Monroe Morse
Nancy Turner
Omar Gonzalez
Skyler Saunders
Graham Dalton
Brandon Cleveland
Austin Maxey
Max Harper
Zack Kelly
Hunter Steel
Spencer Rife
Drew Harlow
Roberto Dominguez
Diogo Azevedo
Arthur Borges
Wilson Bowles
Caleb Brouwer
Kevin Garibay
Dominique Lyons
Igor Ribeiro
Taylor Roberts
Billy Sunthang
Luke Williams
Hector Tiznado
Elizabeth Corcoran
Doriann Hicks
Brianna Taylor
Emily Fugate
Caston Garland
Carley Gravely
Tabitha Hall
Jaden Hurdle
Sarah Knight
Elizabeth Parrish
Leah Wisswell
Kolby Brown
Shelby Valade
Juliana Batchelor
Nancy Turner
Lauren McFalls
Elizabeth Huerta
Jordan Lacy
Jayden Keatts
Jordan Perkins
Makenzie Wilmoth
Tristan McAlister
Sam Gallardo
Jeremy Harmon
Jayson Kramer
Kaleb Arthur
William Rice
Jacob Matheney
Brandon Parks