Area Roundup: PCHS relay team places fourth in outdoor track state championship

In addition to three other top-5 finishes at the VHSL Class 2 outdoor track and field state championship Saturday, Patrick County had a fourth place finish in the girls 4x400 meter relay.

The girls relay team, consisting of Brylie Pike, Irene Smith, Gracen Edwards, and Julianna Overby, finished fourth with a time of 4:31.427.

The Cougars also had top-5 finishes by Michael Hamm who was second in the boys 200 meter dash, and fourth in the 100 meter dash, and the boys 4x100 meter relay team—consisting of Jeffrey Moore, Desmond McClaine, Conner Stanley, and Hamm—finished third with a time of 45.94.

BOYS SOCCER

Tickets to be

purchased online for

MV state semifinalsThe Virginia High School League predetermined that the winner of Region 3D boys soccer tournament would host the state semifinal game, meaning Magna Vista’s boys soccer team will return to Smith River Sports Complex one more time on Monday to play in the final four. They’ll take on Spotswood High School, the winner of Region 3C.

Admission is $10 and tickets will not be sold at the gate. To purchase tickets fans must go to http://gofan.co/app/school/VHSL.