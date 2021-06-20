 Skip to main content
Area Roundup: PCHS relay team places fourth in outdoor track state championship
Patrick County

In addition to three other top-5 finishes at the VHSL Class 2 outdoor track and field state championship Saturday, Patrick County had a fourth place finish in the girls 4x400 meter relay.

The girls relay team, consisting of Brylie Pike, Irene Smith, Gracen Edwards, and Julianna Overby, finished fourth with a time of 4:31.427.

The Cougars also had top-5 finishes by Michael Hamm who was second in the boys 200 meter dash, and fourth in the 100 meter dash, and the boys 4x100 meter relay team—consisting of Jeffrey Moore, Desmond McClaine, Conner Stanley, and Hamm—finished third with a time of 45.94.

BOYS SOCCER

Tickets to be

purchased online for

MV state semifinalsThe Virginia High School League predetermined that the winner of Region 3D boys soccer tournament would host the state semifinal game, meaning Magna Vista’s boys soccer team will return to Smith River Sports Complex one more time on Monday to play in the final four. They’ll take on Spotswood High School, the winner of Region 3C.

Admission is $10 and tickets will not be sold at the gate. To purchase tickets fans must go to http://gofan.co/app/school/VHSL.

Kickoff on Monday is at 7 p.m.

AVERETT UNIVERSITY

Bassett graduate,

Silva, named USA-South academic all-conferenceFormer Bassett High School soccer standout Jenifer Silva was named to the 2020-21 USA South Academic All-Conference team, the conference announced this week. Silva was a senior forward on the Averett University women’s soccer team, appearing in six games and scoring one goal for the Cougars this season.

Averett University had 97 student-athletes earn academic all-conference honors. The honor is given to student-athletes who earned a 3.30 GPA in each of the two semesters this school year.

Silva is the daughter of Fidel Silva and Ruby Dillon, and his majoring in nursing.

PATRICK HENRY

COMMUNITY COLLEGE

70 Patriots named to region all-academic teamAfter carrying a grade point average of at least 3.1 for second semester, 70 Patrick Henry Community College athletes were named to the Region X All-Academic Team.

The full list of athletes is listed below:

Sonia Mora-Gil

Mary Shelton

Shania DeShazo

Jaxon Ford

Adnan Jaservic

James Arnold

Monroe Morse

Nancy Turner

Omar Gonzalez

Skyler Saunders

Graham Dalton

Brandon Cleveland

Austin Maxey

Max Harper

Zack Kelly

Hunter Steel

Spencer Rife

Drew Harlow

Roberto Dominguez

Diogo Azevedo

Arthur Borges

Wilson Bowles

Caleb Brouwer

Kevin Garibay

Dominique Lyons

Igor Ribeiro

Taylor Roberts

Billy Sunthang

Luke Williams

Hector Tiznado

Elizabeth Corcoran

Doriann Hicks

Brianna Taylor

Emily Fugate

Caston Garland

Carley Gravely

Tabitha Hall

Jaden Hurdle

Sarah Knight

Elizabeth Parrish

Leah Wisswell

Kolby Brown

Shelby Valade

Juliana Batchelor

Lauren McFalls

Elizabeth Huerta

Jordan Lacy

Jayden Keatts

Jordan Perkins

Makenzie Wilmoth

Tristan McAlister

Sam Gallardo

Jeremy Harmon

Jayson Kramer

Kaleb Arthur

William Rice

Jacob Matheney

Brandon Parks

Bryson Pleasant

Joseph Lucy

Colby Neal

Danny Mireles

Nathan Porterfield

Dominic Parker

Austin Hansmeyer

Ashlee Mesot

Savannah Roberts

Emily Maxey

Emily Ray

