Area Roundup: PCHS softball standouts sign to college; Cougars wrestling program wraps record breaking 2021 season

Williams became the first 3rd place finisher since Tim Goad did so in 1984, and he tied Goad with the highest finish in the state tournament history by a PCHS wrestler.

Gusler and Cobbler were the first PCHS freshmen to place in the state tournament.

“Even though we only wrestled two tri matches before the post season tournaments, we are extremely proud of this team for the way they conducted themselves, for their hard work, and for all they accomplished during this challenging season,” Lawson said.

Lawson added: "It seems just like yesterday that we finished the 2020 season and now the 2021 season is already over. It feels like we lost a whole year. We had big plans to lift weights so we could get stronger, practice skills and techniques, hold a couple mini camps, and attend some college camps. Due to the COVID restrictions we did not get to do any of these things that we needed to improve.

"Thanks to parents, assistant coaches Chad Lange and Andy Stanley, the PCHS athletic department, athletic director Terry Harris, and administrators this season ended up going a lot better than expected. This team was a special group and my only regret was we didn’t get a whole season that would have helped them have a better chance of reaching their potential on the mat.