Area Roundup: PCHS softball standouts sign to college; Cougars wrestling program wraps record breaking 2021 season

Two Patrick County High School seniors committed on Friday to continue their softball careers at the college level in the fall.
Cougars senior Katherine Beckett will join Delaware Valley University, an NCAA Division III school in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. The Aggies are affiliated with the MAC Freedom of the Middle Atlantic Conferences.
Beckett said she chose the Pennsylvania agricultural school because she plans to study Conservation and Environment Management. The Aggies have a hands-on program working with animals, which will help her as she studies to hopefully move on to veterinary school after graduation.
Getting to continue her softball career as well as chase her educational goals was an added bonus.
"It's just something that I've wanted to do since I started playing," Beckett said of playing college softball. "I started playing around, like, 9 years old. It's just something that I really wanted to do."
Beckett was a second team All-Region 3D softball selection in 2018.
Beckett's PCHS teammate, senior Gracelyn Hubbard, also committed on Friday to join the Patriots softball team at Patrick Henry Community College.
Hubbard said she chose PHCC because it was close to home and "They realized what I can actually do and saw the good in me."
"It means a lot and I'm very grateful to go to college and be able to play softball again," she added.
Hubbard joins former PCHS softball standout Brandi Woods, who is now an assistant coach wit the Patriots.
PCHS wrestling wraps up season at state tournament
The Patrick County High School wrestling team had six wrestlers qualify for the VHSL Class 2 State Wrestling Tournament held on February 22nd at Salem Civic Center in Salem.
Nate Gusler (106), Trent Alexander (120), Ethan Cobbler (126), Owen Smith (132), Trey Robertson (152), and Darious Williams (160) all placed 2nd in the Class 2C Regional tournament to earn the opportunity to compete in the Class 2 State Tournament. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only the top two wrestlers in each weight class from each region qualified for the state tournament this year.
“We were blessed with all the COVID restrictions over the past year to just have the opportunity to compete in a state tournament," PCHS wrestling coach Tim Lawson said via email. "We wrestled our first match of the season on January 30th just in time to qualify for post season competition. Then we wrestled in the regional tournament and then the state tournament.”
Excited to finally get to compete, the Cougars practiced just two days in the month of January and wrestled one match. Lawson said the team was very appreciative of these opportunities and for the support that the Patrick County School Board, Superintendent and Staff, PCHS Athletic Department, and PCHS Administration gave them through this COVID affected season.
“Our wrestlers did very well considering the limited amount of practice time and mat time that was available to them this season," he said. "They ran and worked out on their own at home during this season. We had zoom sessions and virtual practices to keep up with everyone. This group took a bad situation and made something positive of it all."
Even though this season was a challenge for wrestlers, parents, coaches and administrators, Lawson said many good things were accomplished this season. According to school wrestling records available, he believes six wrestlers is the most state qualifiers that PCHS has ever had in one season. The six were: Nate Gusler (106), Trent Alexander (120), Ethan Cobbler (126), Owen Smith (132), Trey Robertson (152), and Darious Williams (160). Lawson also believes that having five wrestlers place in the state tournament is also a school record. Those five were: Nate Gusler (6th at 106), Trent Alexander (6th at 120), Ethan Cobbler (6th at 126), Owen Smith (4th at 132), and Darious Williams (3rd at 160).
"According to available records there had been seven state placers prior to the 2020 season," Lawson said. "If you count the two state placers from last season, which includes senior Owen Smith, that brings the new total to 14."
Smith became the first 2-time top-4 state finisher in PCHS history. Smith also joined an elite group of PCHS wrestlers this season by recording his 100th career win on February 6th.
Williams became the first 3rd place finisher since Tim Goad did so in 1984, and he tied Goad with the highest finish in the state tournament history by a PCHS wrestler.
Gusler and Cobbler were the first PCHS freshmen to place in the state tournament.
“Even though we only wrestled two tri matches before the post season tournaments, we are extremely proud of this team for the way they conducted themselves, for their hard work, and for all they accomplished during this challenging season,” Lawson said.
Lawson added: "It seems just like yesterday that we finished the 2020 season and now the 2021 season is already over. It feels like we lost a whole year. We had big plans to lift weights so we could get stronger, practice skills and techniques, hold a couple mini camps, and attend some college camps. Due to the COVID restrictions we did not get to do any of these things that we needed to improve.
"Thanks to parents, assistant coaches Chad Lange and Andy Stanley, the PCHS athletic department, athletic director Terry Harris, and administrators this season ended up going a lot better than expected. This team was a special group and my only regret was we didn’t get a whole season that would have helped them have a better chance of reaching their potential on the mat.
"We will miss our seniors: Owen Smith, Darious Williams, Trey Robertson, and Raekwon Hagen. They all made big contributions to the Cougar wrestling program and raised the bar for those that will follow them.
"Team members for this season included Jonathan Culler, Nate Gusler, Trent Alexander, Ethan Cobbler, Owen Smith, Juan Pablo Gutierrez, Walter Boyd, Trey Robertson, Darious Williams, Rawl Mabe, Josh Wright, Tristan Hardy, Jaheim Johnson, and Raekwon Hagen.
"Most of these young men are playing football which will help them get ready for next wrestling season. Hopefully we will have a good offseason with the opportunity to work in the weight room and wrestling room to improve on some of our weaknesses. We need to get stronger and improve our techniques which we had limited time to do this past season.
"With 10 of these young men returning, and hopefully we will pick up a few more this off season, next season holds a lot of potential. The halls of PCHS are full of young folks that would make good wrestlers. The sky is the limit for PCHS wrestling if we can get some these young folks to give it a try."