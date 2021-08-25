Area Roundup: PD football preview section in Friday's paper; Four Mustangs named All-CPL

Are you ready for football? Be sure to pick up a copy of this Friday's Martinsville Bulletin for our Piedmont District football preview section.

The section will feature stories on all seven Piedmont District football teams, as well as features, schedules, and rosters.

PD preview stories can also be read at www.MartinsvilleBulletin.com/Sports beginning on Friday morning. Follow @BulletinSport on Twitter for all football stories and updates this fall.

Week 1 of the high school football season will kick off on Friday night.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Mustangs place two on First Team All-CPL Team

The Coastal Plain League announced on Wednesday the 2021 All-CPL First and Second Teams.

Martinsville Mustangs catcher Matt Malone (Minot State) and outfielder Benjamin Serrano (Niagara) were both named to the first team. Serrano finished the season second in the CPL with a .384 batting average. Malone was sixth in the league, hitting .353 on the season.

Serrano finished the season with 19 RBIs, 10 extra-base hits, and nine stolen bases. Malone had 42 hits, 20 RBIs, 15 walks, and 14 stolen bases.