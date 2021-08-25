Area Roundup: PD football preview section in Friday's paper; Four Mustangs named All-CPL

Are you ready for football? Be sure to pick up a copy of this Friday's Martinsville Bulletin for our Piedmont District football preview section.
The section will feature stories on all seven Piedmont District football teams, as well as features, schedules, and rosters.
Week 1 of the high school football season will kick off on Friday night.
Week 1 of the high school football season will kick off on Friday night.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Mustangs place two on First Team All-CPL Team
The Coastal Plain League announced on Wednesday the 2021 All-CPL First and Second Teams.
Martinsville Mustangs catcher Matt Malone (Minot State) and outfielder Benjamin Serrano (Niagara) were both named to the first team. Serrano finished the season second in the CPL with a .384 batting average. Malone was sixth in the league, hitting .353 on the season.
Serrano finished the season with 19 RBIs, 10 extra-base hits, and nine stolen bases. Malone had 42 hits, 20 RBIs, 15 walks, and 14 stolen bases.
Mustangs outfielder Christian Easley (Maryland-Baltimore County), a graduate of Bassett High School and Patrick & Henry Community College, was named to the All-CPL second team. Easley, who was named CPL Player of the Week for Week 3, hit .317 on the season with nine doubles, 15 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases.
Outfielder Will Knight (Virginia Military Institute), was also named to the CPL second team. Knight was second on the Mustangs with 25 RBIs and two home runs this season.
Each of the CPL first and second teams feature 28 players: one player per each infield position, five designated hitter/utility players, seven outfielders and 11 pitchers (a combination of relievers and starters). Teams were selected with input from all 15 head coaches.
VOLLEYBALL
Bassett 3, Chatham 0 (Tuesday)
The Bassett High School volleyball team opened the season on Tuesday with a home win over Chatham High School in three sets, by scores of 25-15, 25-20, 25-19.
Bassett was led by: Makayla Rumley (13 kills, six digs, three blocks), Annie Lane (nine kills, nine digs, six service points, two aces), Zoie Pace (four kills, 16 assists, eight digs, six service points, one ace), and Evan Parnell (16 assists, four digs, two service points).
The Bengals (1-0) will return home on Thursday to take on Liberty High School (Bedford) at 7 p.m.
Floyd County 3, Patrick County 0 (Tuesday)
The Patrick County High School volleyball team fell to 1-1 on the season with a 3-set loss to Floyd County on the road Tuesday night, by scores of 25-15, 25-11, 25-16.
The Cougars were led by: Lainie Hopkins (10 assists, 10 digs, two kills), Suzanne Gonzalez (five kills, eight digs), and Kaylee Towler (five kills).
Patrick County will travel to Dan River High School on Thursday for a 7 p.m. match.
GOLF
McCrickard wins PD regular season match; Magna Vista finishes second as team
For the second time this season, Magna Vista's Patrick McCrickard won a Piedmont District regular season golf match.
The match was held on Monday at Danville Country Club.
McCrickard shot 73 on the day, besting Halifax County's JD Cunningham by four strokes.
Halifax won the team event, their fourth team win in four PD matches. The Comets shot 324 as a team, eight strokes better than second place Magna Vista. Patrick County finished in third, shooting 340 as a team.
The PD teams will meet again for the fifth regular season match on Monday at Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville. The match will begin at 2 p.m.
Full scores from Monday in Danville are listed below:
1st - Halifax County High School - 324
- JD Cunningham 77
- Jack Morgan 79
- Zac Rhodes 79
- Will Long 89
- Alex Payne 92
- Hayden Platzke 96
2nd - Magna Vista High School - 332
- Patrick McCrickard 73
- Mason Newman 84
- Logan Williams 86
- Taylor Holthausen 89
- Jake Ford 92
- Kailei Minter 100
3rd - Patrick County High School - 340
- Wesley Roberson 79
- Jalen Hagwood 79
- Tucker Swails 90
- Lauren Worley 92
- Chance Corns 93
- Kyler Joyce 95
4th - Bassett High School - 355
- Sydney Witcher 85
- Austin Ray 89
- Cole Byrd 90
- Camden Bryant 91