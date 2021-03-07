Area Roundup: PHCC softball, baseball win big on the weekend

The Patrick Henry Community College softball team wrapped up nonconference play this weekend with two doubleheaders against NJCAA Division I opponents.
Despite playing up a division, the Patriots were able to go 3-1 on the weekend, including an 18-0 win over Spartanburg Methodist Sunday afternoon at home.
In the fourth inning of Sunday’s Game 1, the Patriots sent 21 batters to the plate, had 14 hits, and scored all 18 of their runs. PHCC finished the inning with two home runs, five doubles, seven singles, and two walks, and had two players reach on errors.
The Patriots left just one runner on base in the shortened 5-inning contest.
“It was a great game. The girls played hard,” said PHCC coach Robbie Campbell. “The first game we came out and we battled... We started putting runs on and we never let up.”
Madison Lemons (McMichael HS) and Emily Fugate (Blacksburg HS) each had home runs in Game 1 for PHCC. Lemons finished 2-2 with a walk, single, four RBIs, two runs scored, and a stolen base. Fugate was 2-4 with a double, four RBIs, and two runs scored.
Lemons also threw all five shutout innings, allowing just one hit and four walks with four strikeouts.
The Patriots looked to build off the momentum from Game 1, jumping out to a 5-0 lead on SMU in the first two innings of Game 2. The Pioneers put together a big inning of their own, though, in the fourth, scoring seven runs on the way to an 8-5 victory.
Brianna Taylor (Covington HS) started Game 2 in the circle for the Patriots with three scoreless innings with three hits, a walk, and a strikeout. An error and two fielders choice plays in the field allowed SMU to load the bases with no outs in the fourth, and score four runs before an out was recorded.
“We kicked it around a little bit, made a few mistakes,” Campbell said of the fourth inning.”
Lemons finished the game in the circle, with five strikeouts, four walks, and three hits and one run.
Fugate was 2-3 in Game 2 with a double, two RBIs, a run scored, and a walk.
PHCC went 3-1 on the weekend to improve to 4-6 on the year.
“We’re just rolling, looking really good,” Campbell said. “The team has grit. They are on fire. They can hit. We’ve got a really good pitching staff.”
The Patriots will begin Region X play next weekend with a doubleheader at Caldwell Tech on Saturday and two more games at Catawba Valley Community College on Sunday.
“We’re going to be at the top of our division. We’ve just got to stay hot and keep hitting the ball.”
PHCC baseball sweeps Cleveland CC on Saturday
The Patrick Henry Community College baseball team won both ends of doubleheader in routs on the road Saturday, defeating Cleveland Community College 16-2 and 14-0.
In Game 1, Drew Harlow (Halifax County HS) threw four innings allow four hits and one earned run with eight strikeouts.
Bryson Pleasant (Roxboro Community) was 2-4 with four RBIs, three runs scored and a stolen base. Tristan McAlister (U. Charleston) was 2-4 with an RBI, run scored, and three stolen bases. T.J. Reney (Potomac Senior HS) was 1-3 with two runs scored, an RBI, and two stolen bases, and Omar Gonzalez (Princess Anne HS) was 1-2 with a double, two runs scored, an RBI, and two stolen bases.
In Game 2, Magnus Ellerts (Woodbridge HS) threw four scoreless innings with eight strikeouts, allowing two hits and a walk.
Brandon Cleveland (Potomac HS) was 2-3 with a double, two runs, and two RBIs. Gonzalez was 2-4 with a double, two runs scored, two RBIs and a stolen base, and Hunter Steel (Woodbridge HS) was 1-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
PHCC played another game at Cleveland CC on Sunday. Results were not available at press time.