Area Roundup: PHCC softball, baseball win big on the weekend

The Patrick Henry Community College softball team wrapped up nonconference play this weekend with two doubleheaders against NJCAA Division I opponents.

Despite playing up a division, the Patriots were able to go 3-1 on the weekend, including an 18-0 win over Spartanburg Methodist Sunday afternoon at home.

In the fourth inning of Sunday’s Game 1, the Patriots sent 21 batters to the plate, had 14 hits, and scored all 18 of their runs. PHCC finished the inning with two home runs, five doubles, seven singles, and two walks, and had two players reach on errors.

The Patriots left just one runner on base in the shortened 5-inning contest.

“It was a great game. The girls played hard,” said PHCC coach Robbie Campbell. “The first game we came out and we battled... We started putting runs on and we never let up.”

Madison Lemons (McMichael HS) and Emily Fugate (Blacksburg HS) each had home runs in Game 1 for PHCC. Lemons finished 2-2 with a walk, single, four RBIs, two runs scored, and a stolen base. Fugate was 2-4 with a double, four RBIs, and two runs scored.

Lemons also threw all five shutout innings, allowing just one hit and four walks with four strikeouts.