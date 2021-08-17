 Skip to main content
Area Roundup: Play suspended for Day 1 of Chatmoss Classic; Results for PD golf match No. 3
Area Roundup: Play suspended for Day 1 of Chatmoss Classic; Results for PD golf match No. 3

Rain forced a postponement of the first round of the Chatmoss Classic Tuesday at Chatmoss Country Club in Martinsville.

The Chatmoss Classic is a GPro Tour event hosted by Chatmoss for the second time. The event was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GProTour is a developmental tour that started in 2013 for young professionals to develop their skills for bigger tours like the Korn Ferry Tour and eventually the PGA Tour.

Past GPro participants who are on the PGA Tour are Keith Mitchell, Brendon Todd, Mackenzie Hughes and Lanto Griffin.

Two players, MJ Maguire and Emilio Gonzalez, are tied at the top of the leaderboard at 5-under par.

Both Maguire and Gonzelez had finished their rounds for the day.

Thirty-six of 59 competitors in the event will finish their first rounds on Wednesday.

Updates on starting procedures for Wednesday’s resumed first round and start of the second round were too late for publication.

Full leaderboard for the Chatmoss Classic is below.

The Chatmoss Classic

GPro Tour event at Chatmoss Country Club

Monday’s first round

(Play suspended by weather)

T1 MJ Maguire (Saint Petersburg, FL) -5 F

T1 Emilio Gonzalez (St Simons Island, GA) -5 F

3 Jimmy Beck (Columbus, GA) -3 through 11

T4 Andre Lautee (a) -2 through 16

T4 Zachary (Portemont Andalusia) -2 through 14

T4 Jack Adkins (a) -2 through 9

T7 Tanner Bibey (Walnut Cove, NC) -1 F

T7 Travis Smyth -1 F

T7 Ryan Sullivan (Advance, NC) -1 F

T7 Matt Holuta (Orlando, FL) -1 through 17

T7 Kelby Burton (Augusta, GA) -1 through 12

T7 Maclain Huge (Charlotte, NC) -1 through 11

T7 Bennett Wisner (Hampstead, MD) -1 through 9

T7 Mark Lawrence (Richmond, VA) -1 through 9

T15 Brinson Paolini (USA) E F

T15 Stewart Jolly (Columbia, SC) E F

T15 Dykes Harbin (Augusta GA) E F

T15 Caleb Proveaux (Lexington, SC) E

T15 Patrick Moriarty (Rockville, MD) E through 14

T15 Peter Creighton (Buffalo, NY) E through 12

T15 Jamie Wilson (Mt. Pleasant, SC) E through 12

T15 Matt Short (Hudson, NC) E through 11

T15 Zach Edmondson (Morrisville, NC) E through 11

T24 Jarrett Swan (Mount Pleasant, SC) +1 F

T24 Ryan Cole (Glen Allen, VA) +1 F

T24 Tadd Fujikawa (St. Simons Island, GA) +1 F

T24 David Mathis (Wake Forest, NC) +1 through 16

T24 Chapin Orr (Apartment) +1 through 16

T24 Michael Cromie (Athens, GA) +1 through 12

T24 Bryce Hendrix (Apex, NC) +1 through 11

T24 Peter Knade (Easton, MD) +1 through 9

T32 Derek Bard (Jacksonville Beach, FL) +2 F

T32 Bo Hayes (Birmingham, AL) +2 F

T32 Raj Ghosh (Gainesville, FL) +2 F

T32 Evan Long (Naples, FL) +2 F

T32 Jake Mcbride (Hartville, OH) +2 F

T32 Cooper Collins (Lexington, KY) +2 through 17

T32 Corey Gallagher (Roanoke, VA) +2 through 14

T32 Jackson Lang (Charlotte, NC) +2 through 12

T32 Clifford Lindholm (Montclair, NJ) +2 through 10

T32 Ryan Celano (Naples, FL) +2 through 9

T32 Blake Carter (a) +2 through 9

T43 Garrett Spivey (Hartsville, SC) +3 F

T43 Aiden Didone (a) +3 through 17

T43 Morgan Egloff (Winter Park, FL) +3 through 11

T43 Brad Fritsch (Holly Springs, NC) +3 through 10

T47 Chase Parker (Augusta) +4 through 12

T47 William Nottingham (Kingsport, TN) +4 through 10

T49 Tyler Neff (Knoxville, TN) +5 F

T49 James Braunsberg (Plymouth Meeting, PA) +5 F

T49 Rich Hubbard (South Carolina) +5 F

T49 Devon Horne (a) (Hendersonville, NC) +5 through 17

T49 Phillip Yribarren (Miami, FL) +5 through 14

T49 Austin Sipe (Centerville, OH) +5 through 9

T55 Andrew Sciarretta (Stamford, CT) +6 through 14

T55 Riley Davis (Kinston, NC) +6 through 14

57 Patrick Olobo (Winston-Salem, NC) +8 through 16

T58 Andrew Chlon (Charlotte, NC) +9 F

T58 Paresh Amin (St Simons island) +9 F

Patrick County 2nd, Bassett 3rd in Piedmont District regular season golf match

Halifax County High School won the third Piedmont District regular season golf match Monday at Greens Folly Golf Course in South Boston.

Halifax shot 303, besting second place Patrick County by 14 strokes. Bassett finished third, shooting 342 as a team to best fourth place Magna Vista by two strokes.

Halifax’s JD Cunningham was the overall medalist, shooting 69 on the day.

Full results from Tuesday’s match are listed below:

Piedmont District Regular Season Golf Match No. 3

Tuesday at Greens Folly Golf Course South Boston

1st Halifax—303

- JD Cunningham 69 (medalist)

- Will Long 78

- Zac Rhodes 78

- Hayden Platzme 78

- Jack Morgan 82

- Lucas Newton 90

2nd Patrick County—317

- Wesley Roberson 76

- Jalen Hagwood 78

- David Smith 79

- Chance Corns 84

- Tucker Swails 86

- Noah Jessup 86

3rd Bassett—342

- Camden Bryant 80

- Sydney Witcher 82

- Tate Jones 89

- Cale Byrd 91

- Austin Ray 92

- Troy Carter 97

4th Magna Vista -344

- Patrick McCrickard 82

- Kailei Minter 84

- Taylor Holthausen 88

- Jalen Ford 90

- Mason Newman 92

- Landon Hall 100

5th Tunstall—402

- Patrick Snow 97

- Jordan Powell 98

- Dandon Jones 103

- Cole Abercrombie 104

- Jackson Jones 108

- Biagio Puglevi 122

Martinsville

Caleb Joyce 95

G.W.-Danville

Sadie Gunn 100

