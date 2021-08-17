Area Roundup: Play suspended for Day 1 of Chatmoss Classic; Results for PD golf match No. 3

Rain forced a postponement of the first round of the Chatmoss Classic Tuesday at Chatmoss Country Club in Martinsville.

The Chatmoss Classic is a GPro Tour event hosted by Chatmoss for the second time. The event was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GProTour is a developmental tour that started in 2013 for young professionals to develop their skills for bigger tours like the Korn Ferry Tour and eventually the PGA Tour.

Past GPro participants who are on the PGA Tour are Keith Mitchell, Brendon Todd, Mackenzie Hughes and Lanto Griffin.

Two players, MJ Maguire and Emilio Gonzalez, are tied at the top of the leaderboard at 5-under par.

Both Maguire and Gonzelez had finished their rounds for the day.

Thirty-six of 59 competitors in the event will finish their first rounds on Wednesday.

Updates on starting procedures for Wednesday’s resumed first round and start of the second round were too late for publication.

Full leaderboard for the Chatmoss Classic is below.

The Chatmoss Classic

GPro Tour event at Chatmoss Country Club