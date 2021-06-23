Area Roundup: Post 42 legion baseball opens season

BASEBALL

Post 42 wins summer opener

The Post 42 Mustangs Senior Legion team won their summer opener Tuesday night in North Carolina, 3-0 over Mt. Airy Post 123.

Post 42 scored one run in the third and two more in the eighth for the win. In the eighth, Kyle Ramsey doubled and moved to third on a single by McCray Sawyers. Ramsey scored on a wild pitch and Sawyers later scored on a passed ball.

After threatening in the first two innings, Martinsviller scored their first run in the third. With one out Ramsey doubled, and two batters later Conner Plaster doubled deep to centerfield to bring him in.

Plaster and Styles Geramita combined for the shutout on the mound. Plaster went four innings, allowing four hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Geramita went five innings in relief, allowing two hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

Only during the first and fourth innings did Mt. Airy have two runners on base at the same time.

Sawyers led Martinsville with three hits. The trio of him, Ramsey, and Plaster had seven of the team's 10 hits overall.