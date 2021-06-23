Area Roundup: Post 42 legion baseball opens season

BASEBALL
Post 42 wins summer opener
The Post 42 Mustangs Senior Legion team won their summer opener Tuesday night in North Carolina, 3-0 over Mt. Airy Post 123.
Post 42 scored one run in the third and two more in the eighth for the win. In the eighth, Kyle Ramsey doubled and moved to third on a single by McCray Sawyers. Ramsey scored on a wild pitch and Sawyers later scored on a passed ball.
After threatening in the first two innings, Martinsviller scored their first run in the third. With one out Ramsey doubled, and two batters later Conner Plaster doubled deep to centerfield to bring him in.
Plaster and Styles Geramita combined for the shutout on the mound. Plaster went four innings, allowing four hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Geramita went five innings in relief, allowing two hits and one walk with three strikeouts.
Only during the first and fourth innings did Mt. Airy have two runners on base at the same time.
Sawyers led Martinsville with three hits. The trio of him, Ramsey, and Plaster had seven of the team's 10 hits overall.
The Post 42 Legion team is now officially part of the Martinsville Mustangs organization. The team is coached this season by Daryl Mays.
Post 42 will play its home opener on Friday against Mt. Airy.
GOLF
Cardinal Junior Golf Series - Week 3
The third week of the Cardinal Junior Golf Series kicked off on Monday at Lynrock Golf Course in Eden, North Carolina.
Full results from Monday are listed below.
Week 4 of the series will play on Monday at Gordon Trent Golf Course in Stuart.
Lynrock Golf Course
Eden, North Carolina
Boys/Girls 7-9 years old (6 holes)
- Suri Holland 30
- Jackson Clark 32
- Sydney Minter 35
Boys 10-12 (9 holes)
- Bryson Bateman 52
- Morgan Smith 56
- Ethan Joyce 61
Boys 13-15
- Roman Jamison 72
- Jaken Ford 84
- Chance Corais 86
- Caleb Joyce 94
- Luke Gardner 94
- Camden Holland 108
- Tate Jones 110
Girls ages 13-18
- Sydney Witcher 86
- Kailei Minter 88
Boys ages 16-and-up
- Patrick McCrickard 72
- Jordan Draper 76
- Jalen Hagwood 82
- Clark Warnock 84
- David Smith 88
- Camden Bryant 92
- Troy Carter 94
- Juliano Winton 98
- Jaheim Hairston 106
- Wes Dyckman 110
PHCC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Patriots to host skills camp next week
The Patrick Henry Community College women's basketball team will be conducting an individual basketball skill camp from June 29-July 1. The camp will feature former Professional Basketball Player Bronaza Fitzgerald, a Danville native who played at UNC-Asheville, and Averett University standout Jessica Myers.