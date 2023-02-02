The Piedmont Youth Soccer League will host Academy Evaluations this Sunday at 3 p.m. at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

Evaluations are for players wishing to join the PYSL academy soccer program, which is open to boys and girls born between 2013-2016.

"The program provides quality coaching and structured practices with a focus on player development, and is the next step for players wanting to move out of the recreation program and begin playing for the PSYL travel program against other clubs in the regional area, such as Danville, Roanoke, and Christiansburg," read a release from the club.

Evaluations will last until 4:15 p.m. and are free to attend. All players attending are asked to pre-register online at www.PYSLsoccer.net.

Those with questions can contact Logan Jones at (276)638-5200 ext. 3 or ljones@smithriversportscomplex.com.