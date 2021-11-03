Area Roundup: Region cross country results

Bassett's Sienna Bailey came away with an 8th place finish at the Region 3D cross country championship Wednesday at Sugar Hill Park in Bristol.

Bailey was the top finishing runner for the Bengals, and was named All-Region 3D on the way to qualifying for the VHSL Class 3 state championship.

In the boys varsity 5K race, Bassett's Nathan Morrison finished 35th with a time of 18:24.50, and Magna Vista's Benjamin Stafford was 36th with a time of 18:26.30.

At the Region 2C cross country championship, held on Wednesday at Green Hill Park in Salem, Patrick County's Moises Cisneros finished 12th in the boys varsity 5K after running 18:22.80.

Sadie Martin was the top finishing Cougar in the girls 5K, finishing 16th with a time of 23:08.45.

Hector Murrillo Villanueva was the top finishing Martinsville runner, coming in 53rd with a time of 23:17.38.

Full results for Bassett, Magna Vista, Martinsville, and Patrick County at the Region 3D and 2C meets are listed below:

Region 2C championship

Wednesday at Green Hill Park

Salem