Area Roundup: Registration open for Cardinal Jr. Golf Series; Scores from around the area

GOLF
Registration open for Cardinal Jr. Golf Series
Area golf coaches from Henry, Patrick, Rockingham, and surrounding counties are hosting the Cardinal Junior Golf Series for golfers from ages 7 through high school graduates.
The series will host four tournaments at local courses on each Monday in June. The cost is a one-time fee of $40.
There will be five age brackets for both male and female golfers, with tournaments scored on a points system. Trophies will be awarded, and meals will be provided for players.
Those wishing to register can do so at the Forest Park Country Club Pro Shop or by calling (276)632-1711.
Dates and courses for tournaments are listed below:
Cardinal Junior Golf Series
Tee times at noon each week
Monday, June 7 - Forest Park Country Club
Monday, June 14 - Chatmoss Country Club
Monday, June 21- Lynrock Golf Club
Monday, June 28 - Gordon Trent Golf Clubmy
BASEBALL
Patrick County 11, Halifax County 2
Lane Taylor picked up the win on the mound with a complete game Friday night in an 11-2 win by Patrick County over Halifax County in South Boston.
Lane allowed two runs on five hits on the night. The Cougars defense had two big double plays up the middle by Tucker Swails and Cam Nowlin.
The Cougars were lead at the plate by Jai Penn, Nash Thompson and Grayson Howell who each had two hits. Penn scored three times on the night and Penn, Thompson, Howell and Lane Taylor had two RBIs each.
Patrick County will next go on the road on Tuesday to Magna Vista for a 5 p.m. game.
BOYS SOCCER
Magna Vista 9, Halifax County 1 (Wednesday)
Magna Vista improved to 7-0 with a 9-1 win over Halifax County in South Boston Wednesday.
Wil Gardner had three goals for the Warriors. Finley Underwood added two goals, and Isaiah Wade had a goal and an assist. Emmanuel Perez, Jorge Mora, Giovanni Ramirez-Devorra also had goals, and Ian Betton, Gustavo Vera-Carillo, and Nathaniel Pearson had assists. Daizhawn Giggetts added a save in goal for the shutout.
Magna Vista will return to play on Thursday at Tunstall High School at 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Magna Vista 9, Halifax County 3 (Wednesday)
Brianna Bitz had four goals, Alondra Vera had three, and Morgan Smith had two to help Magna Vista to a 9-3 win over Halifax County in South Boston Wednesday.
All three of Bitz, Vera, and Smith added one assist each in the win. Xitllali Mena had four saves in goal for the Warriors.
Magna Vista improves to 6-0 with the win. They'll return home on Tuesday for a nondistrict game against Nelson County at 5:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Northside 5, Magna Vista 2 (Thursday)
Magna Vista fell in a nondistrict game to Northside 5-2 in Ridgeway Thursday.
Hunter Powell threw six innings and struck out seven on the mound for Magna Vista.
The Warriors (2-6) will return home on Tuesday to take on Patrick County at 5 p.m.