Area Roundup: Registration open for Cardinal Jr. Golf Series; Scores from around the area

Lane Taylor picked up the win on the mound with a complete game Friday night in an 11-2 win by Patrick County over Halifax County in South Boston.

Lane allowed two runs on five hits on the night. The Cougars defense had two big double plays up the middle by Tucker Swails and Cam Nowlin.

The Cougars were lead at the plate by Jai Penn, Nash Thompson and Grayson Howell who each had two hits. Penn scored three times on the night and Penn, Thompson, Howell and Lane Taylor had two RBIs each.

Patrick County will next go on the road on Tuesday to Magna Vista for a 5 p.m. game.

BOYS SOCCER

Magna Vista 9, Halifax County 1 (Wednesday)

Magna Vista improved to 7-0 with a 9-1 win over Halifax County in South Boston Wednesday.

Wil Gardner had three goals for the Warriors. Finley Underwood added two goals, and Isaiah Wade had a goal and an assist. Emmanuel Perez, Jorge Mora, Giovanni Ramirez-Devorra also had goals, and Ian Betton, Gustavo Vera-Carillo, and Nathaniel Pearson had assists. Daizhawn Giggetts added a save in goal for the shutout.

Magna Vista will return to play on Thursday at Tunstall High School at 7 p.m.