Area Roundup: Registration open for Great Goblin Gallop this month; Bulldog Boosters to meet Monday night
editor's pick

Area Roundup: Registration open for Great Goblin Gallop this month; Bulldog Boosters to meet Monday night

Great Goblin Gallop to run later this month

The 24th annual Great Goblin Gallop 5K run will take place on Saturday, October 23 at Druid Hills in Martinsville.

The race will be run on a loop course around Lake Lanier, and is open to all ages and skill levels.

Custom medals will be given to the top three overall finishers and the top three finishers in each 5-year age group for males and females.

The cost is $20 before October 23 and $25 on race day. Race participants will receive custom long sleeve shirts, race goodies, and pumpkin pie after the race. 

Registration and packet pickup will be held on race day from 9-9:45 a.m. and the race begins at 10 a.m.

For more information or to register, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation at (276)634-4640.

Bulldog Boosters to meet Monday night

The Martinsville Bulldog Boosters will be meeting at Martinsville High School on Monday at 7 p.m. in the school's commons area.

All Bulldog fans are invited to attend. For more information please contact Tim Byrd at (276)252-5052 or at byrds85@comcast.net.

