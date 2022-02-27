Area Roundup: Registration open for Infinity 5K Ranch Run

Registration is now open for the Infinity 5K Ranch Run and One Mile Fun and Done. The race will take place on April 23 at 10 a.m.

The race will begin at Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway. The race course, which is half road and half fields and woods, will loop around Infinity Acres through pastures and past llamas, zebras, horses, camels, and other animals.

Cost of the race is $20 for early registration until April 1 at 5 p.m. On April 2, the fee will go up to $25. Registration is open through the day of the race. Fees include a swag bag and shirt and any awards won.

On-course aid station and outhouses, as well as post race snacks and drinks will be available.

Volunteers are needed and fans are welcome on race day.

Race day registration and packet pick-up will be from 9-9:45 a.m. on the day of the race.

More information can be found at www.InfinityAcres.org or by calling (276)358-2378.