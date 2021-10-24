Area Roundup: Registration open for next week's Covered Bridge 5K; Martinsville Speedway to host food distribution; South Boston Speedway to host Sprint Cars for the first time

“The speeds at this track will be extremely fast,” Allison said. “I think with the corner speed, the banking and how wide the track is, you’re just not going to touch the brakes. Last weekend we were probably running around 150 mph or so at times at Montgomery, Alabama. I think we will be pushing that, if not more, here at South Boston Speedway because the corners are so fast. I’m very excited about competing here.”

Like Allison, Linkenhoker is excited about racing at South Boston Speedway.

“I can’t wait,” Linkenhoker said. “This is an absolutely beautiful facility, and the track is great. The track is extremely smooth and that builds confidence in the car.

“Must See Racing has the top names in the sport. You’re racing with the best of the best. It’s going to be a great show.”

All four of South Boston Speedway’s regular racing divisions - the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division, the Limited Sportsman Division, the Budweiser Pure Stock Division, and the Budweiser Hornets Division - will be in action during the April 29-30 weekend. In addition, fans will see the competitors of the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club in action.