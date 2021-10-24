Area Roundup: Registration open for next week's Covered Bridge 5K; Martinsville Speedway to host food distribution; South Boston Speedway to host Sprint Cars for the first time

Covered Bridge 5K next week
The covered bridge 5K run/walk will take place on October 30 beginning at 9 a.m.
The race will begin at Smith River Church of the Brethren in Woolwine, will proceed down Route 8 towards Jack’s Creek Covered Bridge, and finish back at the church.
Those wishing to register can visit www.CoveredBridge5K.com, or can register on site at the church from 8-8:45 a.m. on the day of the race. Registration for participants 12 and under is $20, and anyone over 12 is $30.
Awards will be given at the end of the race for first, second, and third place finishers in every 10-year age group.
Martinsville Speedway & God’s Pit Crew Partner to Host Food Box Distribution Event on Wednesday
As the NASCAR Playoffs come to Martinsville Speedway, God’s Pit Crew and Mercy Crossing are partnering with the track to distribute food boxes to benefit families in Henry County on Wednesday from 2-6 p.m.
“We are grateful to once again partner with God’s Pit Crew and Mercy Crossing to support families in need in Martinsville and Henry County,” Martinsville President Clay Campbell said in a release from the track. “God’s Pit Crew is a Virginia organization that has had a positive impact on the lives of families in need across the nation since 1999. We look forward to working together to give back to our community leading into the holiday season.”
There will be 1,000 food boxes distributed to residents of Martinsville and Henry County. The food boxes will contain 30 pounds of fresh produce, meats and dairy products. Recipients will also receive a case of Gatorade.
Henry County residents will enter from 220 Business on Industrial Park Road, turn right on Clover Road and follow signs to the food distribution sites.
“We are thankful to continue to partner with Martinsville Speedway to help and support our neighbors in Martinsville and Henry County with food boxes,” said Randy Johnson, founder and president of God’s Pit Crew. “As we enter the holiday season, God’s Pit Crew is honored and blessed to be able to help provide families with this food assistance.”
God’s Pit Crew is a non-profit, faith-based crisis response team whose mission is to bring hope, healing, and restoration to hurting people in times of crisis. Since 1999, God’s Pit Crew has responded to over 140 disasters in 28 states and 13 countries and also distributes millions of food and drink products in their local region through their bi-weekly distribution program. So far in 2021, God’s Pit Crew has responded to five disasters, including the winter storms that impacted Virginia and Texas, severe flooding in Kentucky, and most recently the tornado outbreak that caused damage in Alabama and Georgia.
South Boston Speedway to host Sprint Cars for the first time
The fastest and most powerful cars to ever race at South Boston Speedway and a new speedway partner will be featured in a new two-night event in April 2022 as part of the track’s 65th anniversary season.
For the first time in South Boston Speedway’s history, sleek 1,600-pound, near-900-horsepower open-wheel 410-winged sprint cars will hit the .4-mile oval during the Sentara Healthcare American Sprint Car Weekend on April 29-30.
Full shows for the 410-winged sprint cars will be featured both nights including heat races, a B-Main, and feature races.
The Sentara Healthcare American Sprint Car Weekend was unveiled to race fans attending last Saturday's season-ending CARS Tour event at South Boston Speedway with a demonstration of the powerful 410-winged sprint cars by visiting drivers from the Must See Racing Xtreme Sprint Car Series.
“We are very excited to host 410-winged sprint cars for the first time ever,” incoming South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears said in a release from the track. “We couldn’t think of a better time to showcase this event than the speedway’s 65th anniversary season. Race fans from throughout the region will not want to miss seeing these insanely fast... machines compete here at South Boston Speedway.”
The fastest unofficial lap ever turned at South Boston Speedway, 13.5 seconds, was recorded during Saturday’s demonstration run of the 410-winged sprint cars by Nolan Allison, of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Anthony Linkenhoker, of Louisa, Virginia, with Allison hitting the mark. Both drivers predict lap times will be faster when the competitors visit South Boston Speedway next April and get their cars dialed in for the track.
“The speeds at this track will be extremely fast,” Allison said. “I think with the corner speed, the banking and how wide the track is, you’re just not going to touch the brakes. Last weekend we were probably running around 150 mph or so at times at Montgomery, Alabama. I think we will be pushing that, if not more, here at South Boston Speedway because the corners are so fast. I’m very excited about competing here.”
Like Allison, Linkenhoker is excited about racing at South Boston Speedway.
“I can’t wait,” Linkenhoker said. “This is an absolutely beautiful facility, and the track is great. The track is extremely smooth and that builds confidence in the car.
“Must See Racing has the top names in the sport. You’re racing with the best of the best. It’s going to be a great show.”
All four of South Boston Speedway’s regular racing divisions - the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division, the Limited Sportsman Division, the Budweiser Pure Stock Division, and the Budweiser Hornets Division - will be in action during the April 29-30 weekend. In addition, fans will see the competitors of the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club in action.
The first race of the night on April 29 will get the green flag at 8 p.m. The opening night’s racing action will feature a full show for the 410-winged sprint cars along with races for South Boston Speedway’s Limited Sportsman, Budweiser Pure Stock and Budweiser Hornets Division competitors.
Action will start at 7 p.m. on April 30 with fans seeing another full show for the 410-winged sprint cars. South Boston Speedway’s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division drivers and teams will also be featured that night. The competitors of the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club will also be on hand, making the first of their two scheduled appearances for the 2022 season.
Ticket information and additional details for the event will be announced at a later date.