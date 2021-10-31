Area roundup: Results from 11th annual Covered Bridge 5K

The rain cleared just in time for a beautiful autumn run through scenic Woolwine and the Jack’s Creek Covered Bridge on Saturday. The leaves were a vibrant red, orange, and yellow, and the air was a crisp 50 degrees.
More than 60 runners from Roanoke to Durham, N.C. took part in the 11th annual Covered Bridge 5K, benefitting the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center – Patrick County satellite site. Participants ranged in age from 6-75 with almost 60 percent of participants traveling from outside Patrick County.
The event was sponsored by a number of local businesses with Patrick County Tourism. Carter Bank & Trust was the race's title sponsor.
Stephanie Vipperman, the event organizer, said in a release that although the race is not quite back to pre-COVID numbers, they did see a 50 percent increase from last year’s event, "which is encouraging,” she said.
“I am so grateful to all of our participants for keeping this event and tradition alive, even though the Covered Bridge Festival was cancelled this year,” Vipperman added.
Eli Roberson, a 29-year-old from Stuart, was the top male finisher with a time of 17:46. Gina Richardson, 53, of Eden, NC, was the top female finisher, running 26:16.
The 5K course started on Route 8 near Worley Machines and took participants through Jack’s Creek Covered Bridge before finishing at Smith River Church of the Brethren, where the former Bob White Covered Bridge once stood until the flood of September 2015 washed it away.
“We have an incredible crew of volunteers from the local fire, EMS, and law enforcement departments as well as the Patrick County Child Assault Response Team," Vipperman said. "Their love for our community and our children are what make this event so successful."
The event raised approximately $6,500 for the Patrick County Site of the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center, located at 103 W. Blue Ridge Street, Stuart. The Patrick County Site currently offers forensic interviews of children who are victims or witnesses of alleged abuse or neglect, as well as clinical services and mental health treatment to children exposed to trauma, their siblings and non-offending caretakers.
Full results of the Covered Bridge 5K are listed below.
Covered Bridge 5K
Saturday in Woolwine
1. Eli Roberson (17:46, Stuart)
2. Josh Mills (17:59, Hardy)
3. RJ Scott (19:19, Bassett)
4. Noah Hiatt (20:15, Stuart)
5. Mark Joyce (21:17, Bassett)
6. Kyle Puckett (22:26, Stuart)
7. Jerry Burge (23:59, Stuart)
8. Matthew Powell (25:50, Summerfield, NC)
9. Gina Richardson (26:16, Eden, NC)
10. Philicia Marion (26:58, Pilot Mountain, NC)
11. Paige Cobbler (27:09, Stuart)
12. Jerod Hannold (27:19, Stuart)
13. Kendra Vipperman (27:46, Stuart)
14. Kimberly Ellis (27:49, Axton)
15. George Lyle (30:21, Martinsville)
16. Beverly Pitzer (30:35, Martinsville)
17. Raymond Hankins (30:46, Eden, NC)
18. Phillip Hiatt (31:12, Mount Airy, NC)
19. Rodney Holt (31:20, Stuart)
20. Hillary Gravely (33:02, Stuart)
21. Hannah Roberson (33:03, Stuart)
22. Tracy Hannold (33:31, Stuart)
23. Cristy Boyd (34:49, Stuart)
24. Devon Williams (34:54, Radford)
25. Scottie Cassell II (35:19, Stuart)
26. Jeffery Moore (35:38, Pfafftown, NC)
27. Doug Brunner (35:52, Claudville)
28. Jessica Delgado (36:15, Stuart)
29. Janell Broznak (36:16, Stuart)
30. Danielle Harris (36:57, Radford)
31. Barry Thornton (37:52, Henry)
32. Emily Turner (38:34, Floyd)
33. Kaeden Turner (39:12, Floyd)
34. Michael Hall (39:23, Bassett)
35. Kipton Vipperman (42:44, Stuart)
36. Jessica Thomas (43:41, Floyd)
37. Gina Rakestraw (43:42, Copper Hill)
38. Sara Smith (43:43, Copper Hill)
39. Desirae Harman (43:43, Willis)
40. Melissa Spangler (43:43, Floyd)
41. Dawn Williams (43:43, Floyd)
42. Paula Jones (44:21, Mount Airy, NC)
43. Terry Counterman (44:26, Cana)
44. Carlos Delgado (44:39, Stuart)
45. Sarah Brinks (44:45, Patrick Springs)
46. Marcus Brinks (44:45, Patrick Springs)
47. Rhonda Hopkins (46:49, Ridgeway)
48. Pam Brinegar (47:57, Spencer)
49. Kole Klisiewecz (48:31, Meadows of Dan)
50. Keiko Klisiewecz (1:00:40, Meadows of Dan)
51. Kim Simon (1:02:48, Greensboro, NC)
52. Maunette Tait (1:02:53, Durham, NC)
33. Rebecca Adcock (DNS, Stuart)
54. Sarah Early (DNS, Roanoke)
55. Michael Kenan (DNS, Roanoke)
56. Treva Kirkman (DNS, Mount Airy, NC)
57. Allie Mannon (DNS, Riner)
58. Rich Moha (DNS, Alexandria)
59. Kathy Jo Moore (DNS, Pfafftown, NC)
60. Paxton Turner (DNS, Floyd)
61. William Turner (DNS, Stuart)
62. Barbara Williamson (DNS, Martinsville)
63. John Williamson (DNS, Martinsville)