Area roundup: Results from 11th annual Covered Bridge 5K

The rain cleared just in time for a beautiful autumn run through scenic Woolwine and the Jack’s Creek Covered Bridge on Saturday. The leaves were a vibrant red, orange, and yellow, and the air was a crisp 50 degrees.

More than 60 runners from Roanoke to Durham, N.C. took part in the 11th annual Covered Bridge 5K, benefitting the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center – Patrick County satellite site. Participants ranged in age from 6-75 with almost 60 percent of participants traveling from outside Patrick County.

The event was sponsored by a number of local businesses with Patrick County Tourism. Carter Bank & Trust was the race's title sponsor.

Stephanie Vipperman, the event organizer, said in a release that although the race is not quite back to pre-COVID numbers, they did see a 50 percent increase from last year’s event, "which is encouraging,” she said.

“I am so grateful to all of our participants for keeping this event and tradition alive, even though the Covered Bridge Festival was cancelled this year,” Vipperman added.

Eli Roberson, a 29-year-old from Stuart, was the top male finisher with a time of 17:46. Gina Richardson, 53, of Eden, NC, was the top female finisher, running 26:16.