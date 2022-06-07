 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Roundup: Results of Cardinal Jr. Golf Series Week 1

The Cardinal Junior Golf Series started this week with tournaments at Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville. 

The series, which is open to golfers ages 7 through post-high school graduation, is a 4-week points race, with age group winners announced at the completion of all four events.

The series plays each Monday of June.

Week 2 of the series will take place next Monday at Gordon Trent Golf Club in Stuart.

Results from Monday's Week 1 are listed below:

Girls - Age 7-12 

(6 holes)

Suri Holland 39

Lyric Aldez 41

Boys - Age 7-9

(6 holes)

Jackson Clark 31

Kane Davis 42

Boys - Age 10-12

(9 holes)

Peyton Wyatt 43

Jackson Cecil 63

Boys - Age 13-15 

(18 holes)

Roman Jamison 75

Tate Jones 80

Logan Williams 84

Keaton Martin 86

Luke Gardner 88

Chance Corns 90

Brady Wells 94

Camden Holland 95

Cameron Henderson 125

Boys - Age 16-18

(18 holes)

Patrick McCrickard 72

Jalen Hagwood 78

Austin ray 81

Wesley Roberson 82

Webb Garrett 82

Will Twilla 84

Kolin Kovack 92

Daniel Devivo 96

Isaiah Valdez 100

