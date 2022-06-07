Area Roundup: Results of Cardinal Jr. Golf Series Week 1

The Cardinal Junior Golf Series started this week with tournaments at Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville.
The series, which is open to golfers ages 7 through post-high school graduation, is a 4-week points race, with age group winners announced at the completion of all four events.
The series plays each Monday of June.
Week 2 of the series will take place next Monday at Gordon Trent Golf Club in Stuart.
Results from Monday's Week 1 are listed below:
Girls - Age 7-12
(6 holes)
Suri Holland 39
Lyric Aldez 41
Boys - Age 7-9
(6 holes)
Jackson Clark 31
Kane Davis 42
Boys - Age 10-12
(9 holes)
Peyton Wyatt 43
Jackson Cecil 63
Boys - Age 13-15
(18 holes)
Roman Jamison 75
Tate Jones 80
Logan Williams 84
Keaton Martin 86
Luke Gardner 88
Chance Corns 90
Brady Wells 94
Camden Holland 95
Cameron Henderson 125
Boys - Age 16-18
(18 holes)
Patrick McCrickard 72
Jalen Hagwood 78
Austin ray 81
Wesley Roberson 82
Webb Garrett 82
Will Twilla 84
Kolin Kovack 92
Daniel Devivo 96
Isaiah Valdez 100