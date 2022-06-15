Area Roundup: Results of Cardinal Jr. Golf Series Week 2

The Cardinal Junior Golf Series returned for Week 2 on Monday with a tournament at Gordon Trent Golf Club in Stuart.

The series, which is open to golfers ages 7 through post-high school graduation, is a 4-week points race, with age group winners announced at the completion of all four events.

The series plays each Monday of June. Week 3 of the series will take place next Monday at Lynrock Golf Club in Eden, North Carolina. Play will begin at 10 a.m.

Updated standings through the first two weeks of play are listed below:

Boys 7-9

Jackson Clark 31/35

Kane Davis 42/37

Girls 7-12

Sara Holland 35/-

Boys 10-12

Jackson Cecil 63/59

Peyton Wyatt 43/43

Boys 13-15

Roman Jamison 75/69

Tate Jones 80/-

Logan Williams 84/72

Keaton Martin 86/97

Luke Gardner 88/-

Chance Corns 90/92

Brady Wells 94/-

Landen Holland 95/87

Emerson Henderson 125/-

Boys 16-18

Patrick McCrickard 72/67

Jalen Hagwood 78/76

Austin Ray 81/-

Wesley Roberson 82/-

Webb Garrett 82/-

Will Twilla 84/-

Camden Bryant -/85

Kolin Kovack 92/96

Daniel Devivo 96/-

Isaiah Valdez 100/98

Boys 19+

Seth Moore 70

Ethan Cuddelback 72

Jordan Draper 81