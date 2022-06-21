Area Roundup: Results of Cardinal Jr. Golf Series Week 3

The Cardinal Junior Golf Series returned for Week 3 on Monday with a tournament at Lynrock Golf Club in Eden, North Carolina.
The series, which is open to golfers ages 7 through post-high school graduation, is a 4-week points race, with age group winners announced at the completion of all four events.
The series plays each Monday of June. The fourth and final week of the series will take place next Monday at Beaver Creek in Collinsville. Play will begin at 10 a.m.
Updated standings through the first three weeks of play are listed below:
Boys 7-9
Jackson Clark 31/35/47
Kane Davis 42/37/52
Jace McGee -/-/58
Girls 7-12
Suri Holland 39/35/48
Boys 10-12
Peyton Wyatt 43/43/42
Jackson Cecil 63/59/59
Boys 13-15
Roman Jamison 75/69/73
Luke Gardner 88/-/75
Logan Wiliams 84/72/79
Jordan Harris -/-/87
Tate Jones 80/-/92
Camden Holland 95/87/92
Keaton Martin 86/97/101
Chance Corns 90/92/-
Brandy Wells 94/-/-
Cameron Henderson 125/-/-
Boys 16-18
Will Twilla 84/-/73
Patrick McCrickard 72/67/74
Jalen Hagwood 78/76/76
Camden Bryant -/85/83
Isaiah Valdez 100/98/87
Kolin Kovack 92/96/92
Webb Garrett 82/-/-
Austin Ray 81/-/-
Wesley Roberson 82/-/-
Daniel DeVivo 96/-/-
Boys 19+
Seth Moore 70/-/73
Ethan Cuddeback 72/-/73
Wil Gardner -/-/80
Jordan Draper 81/-/84