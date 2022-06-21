 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story editor's pick

Area Roundup: Results of Cardinal Jr. Golf Series Week 3

  • 0

The Cardinal Junior Golf Series returned for Week 3 on Monday with a tournament at Lynrock Golf Club in Eden, North Carolina.

The series, which is open to golfers ages 7 through post-high school graduation, is a 4-week points race, with age group winners announced at the completion of all four events.

The series plays each Monday of June. The fourth and final week of the series will take place next Monday at Beaver Creek in Collinsville. Play will begin at 10 a.m.

Updated standings through the first three weeks of play are listed below:

Boys 7-9

Jackson Clark 31/35/47

Kane Davis 42/37/52

Jace McGee -/-/58

Girls 7-12

Suri Holland 39/35/48

Boys 10-12

People are also reading…

Peyton Wyatt 43/43/42

Jackson Cecil 63/59/59

Boys 13-15

Roman Jamison 75/69/73

Luke Gardner 88/-/75

Logan Wiliams 84/72/79

Jordan Harris -/-/87

Tate Jones 80/-/92

Camden Holland 95/87/92

Keaton Martin 86/97/101

Chance Corns 90/92/-

Brandy Wells 94/-/-

Cameron Henderson 125/-/-

Boys 16-18

Will Twilla 84/-/73

Patrick McCrickard 72/67/74

Jalen Hagwood 78/76/76

Camden Bryant -/85/83

Isaiah Valdez 100/98/87

Kolin Kovack 92/96/92

Webb Garrett 82/-/-

Austin Ray 81/-/-

Wesley Roberson 82/-/-

Daniel DeVivo 96/-/-

Boys 19+

Seth Moore 70/-/73

Ethan Cuddeback 72/-/73

Wil Gardner -/-/80

Jordan Draper 81/-/84

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

P&HCC to start tennis program this fall

P&HCC to start tennis program this fall

The Patrick & Henry Community College athletic program will add men's and women's tennis programs, with the teams slated to begin play this fall, the school announced this week.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watson Settles With Multiple Women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert