Area Roundup: Scholarship golf tournament scheduled for next weekend

The Martinsville Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi will hold its annual scholarship golf tournament on Saturday, May 21, at Oak Hills Golf and Event Center.

The course is located at 436 E. Stadium Dr., Eden, NC 27288. The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Cost is $70 per player or $260 for a foursome. Lunch will be provided.

Those wishing to sign up can send team member names and email address to mvakapsi@gmail.com to pre-register. Anyone with questions can contact Wayne Moore at (276)732-2379.