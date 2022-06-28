Area Roundup: Winners of Cardinal Junior Golf Tournament announced

The Cardinal Junior Golf Series concluded on Monday with its fourth and final week of play. The series finished with a round at Beaver Creek in Collinsville.
Suri Holland (girls ages 7-12), Jackson Clark (boys ages 7-9), Peyton Wyatt (boys ages 10-12), Roman Jamison (boys ages 13-15), and Patrick McCrickard (boys ages 16-18) were the winners of their respective age groups, as the golfers with the best average finish over the four weeks of play.
The series was open to golfers ages 7 through post-high school graduation in a 4-week points race, with age group winners announced at the completion of all four events. Each week saw golfers play at a different local course, starting with Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville, Gordon Trent Golf Club in Stuart, and Lynrock Golf Club in Eden, North Carolina.
Full results from Monday and all four weeks of the series are listed below.
Cardinal Junior Golf Series
Final Results
Monday at Beaver Creek
Collinsville
Girls ages 7-12
Winner - Suri Holland 39/35/48/44 – 40.7 average
Lyric Valdez 41/-/-/-
Emma Wyatt -/-/-/30
Maggie Sechrist -/-/-/38
Boys ages 7-9
Winner – Jackson Clark 31/35/47/52 – 37.7 average
Kane Davis 42/37/52/63 – 43.6 average
Boys ages 10-12
Winner – Peyton Wyatt 43/43/42/47 – 42.7 average
Jackson Cecil 63/59/59/61 – 60.3 average
Boys ages 13-15
Winner - Roman Jamison 75/69/73/70 – 70.7 average
Logan Williams 84/72/79/68 – 73 average
Camden Holland 95/87/92/104 – 91.3 average
Keaton Martin 86/97/101/98 – 94.6 average
Tate Jones 80/-/92/98 – 88 average
Luke Gardner 88/-/75/-
Brady Wells 94/-/-/-
Chance Corns 90/92/-/-
Cameron Henderson 125/-/-/-
Jordan Harris -/-/87/92
Isaac Rodgers -/-/-82
Boys ages 16-18
Winner – Patrick McCrickard 72/67/74/68 – 69 average
Jalen Hagwood 78/76/76/74 – 76.6 average
Kolin Kovack 92/96/92/84 – 93.3 average
Isaiah Valdez 100/98/87/86 – 95 average
Will Twilla 84/-/73/72 – 76.3 average
Camden Bryant -/85/83/86 – 84.6 average
Wesley Roberson 82/-/-/-
Austin Ray 81/-/-/-
Daniel DeVivo 96/-/-/92
Webb Garrett 82/-/-/-