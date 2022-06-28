Area Roundup: Winners of Cardinal Junior Golf Tournament announced

The Cardinal Junior Golf Series concluded on Monday with its fourth and final week of play. The series finished with a round at Beaver Creek in Collinsville.

Suri Holland (girls ages 7-12), Jackson Clark (boys ages 7-9), Peyton Wyatt (boys ages 10-12), Roman Jamison (boys ages 13-15), and Patrick McCrickard (boys ages 16-18) were the winners of their respective age groups, as the golfers with the best average finish over the four weeks of play.

The series was open to golfers ages 7 through post-high school graduation in a 4-week points race, with age group winners announced at the completion of all four events. Each week saw golfers play at a different local course, starting with Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville, Gordon Trent Golf Club in Stuart, and Lynrock Golf Club in Eden, North Carolina.

Full results from Monday and all four weeks of the series are listed below.

Cardinal Junior Golf Series

Final Results

Monday at Beaver Creek

Collinsville

Girls ages 7-12

Winner - Suri Holland 39/35/48/44 – 40.7 average

Lyric Valdez 41/-/-/-

Emma Wyatt -/-/-/30

Maggie Sechrist -/-/-/38

Boys ages 7-9

Winner – Jackson Clark 31/35/47/52 – 37.7 average

Kane Davis 42/37/52/63 – 43.6 average

Boys ages 10-12

Winner – Peyton Wyatt 43/43/42/47 – 42.7 average

Jackson Cecil 63/59/59/61 – 60.3 average

Boys ages 13-15

Winner - Roman Jamison 75/69/73/70 – 70.7 average

Logan Williams 84/72/79/68 – 73 average

Camden Holland 95/87/92/104 – 91.3 average

Keaton Martin 86/97/101/98 – 94.6 average

Tate Jones 80/-/92/98 – 88 average

Luke Gardner 88/-/75/-

Brady Wells 94/-/-/-

Chance Corns 90/92/-/-

Cameron Henderson 125/-/-/-

Jordan Harris -/-/87/92

Isaac Rodgers -/-/-82

Boys ages 16-18

Winner – Patrick McCrickard 72/67/74/68 – 69 average

Jalen Hagwood 78/76/76/74 – 76.6 average

Kolin Kovack 92/96/92/84 – 93.3 average

Isaiah Valdez 100/98/87/86 – 95 average

Will Twilla 84/-/73/72 – 76.3 average

Camden Bryant -/85/83/86 – 84.6 average

Wesley Roberson 82/-/-/-

Austin Ray 81/-/-/-

Daniel DeVivo 96/-/-/92

Webb Garrett 82/-/-/-

