Sunday

No games scheduled

Monday

Boys Tennis

- Hargrave Military at Carlisle (at Chatmoss CC), 4:30 p.m.

- Patrick Co. at G.W.-Danville, 4 p.m.

- Magna Vista at Carroll Co., 4:30 p.m.

- Halifax Co. at Martinsville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

- Patrick Co. at G.W.-Danville, 5 p.m.

- Martinsville at Halifax Co., 4:30 p.m.

- Carroll Co. at Magna Vista, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

- North Cross at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.

- Patrick Co. at Gretna, 5 p.m.

- Dan River at Martinsville, 5 p.m.

Softball

- Patrick Co. at Gretna, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

- Carlisle at North Cross, 4:30 p.m.

- Dan River at Martinsville, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer

- Bassett at William Byrd, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Golf

- Carlisle vs. BR/RC (at Greene Hills CC), TBA

Baseball

- Eastern Mennonite at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.

- Tunstall at Bassett, 5 p.m.

- Martinsville at Halifax Co., 5 p.m.

- Magna Vista at Mecklenburg Co., 5 p.m.

- G.W.-Danville at Patrick Co., 5 p.m.

Softball

- Tunstall at Bassett, 5 p.m.

- Magna Vista at Mecklenburg Co., 5 p.m.

- Halifax Co. at Patrick Co., 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

- New Covenant at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.

- G.W.-Danville at Patrick Co., 5:30 p.m.

- Bassett at Tunstall, 6 p.m.

- Mecklenburg Co. at Magna Vista (at SRSC), 7 p.m.

- Halifax Co. at Martinsville (at SRSC), 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

- Martinsville at Halifax Co., 6 p.m.

- Tunstall at Bassett, 7 p.m.

- Magna Vista at Mecklenburg Co., 7 p.m.

- G.W.-Danville at Patrick Co., 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Boys Tennis

- Patrick Co. at Martinsville, 4 p.m.

- Halifax Co. at Bassett, 4:30 p.m.

- Magna Vista at G.W.-Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

- Patrick Co. at Martinsville, 4 p.m.

- Bassett at Halifax Co., 4:30 p.m.

- G.W.-Danville at Magna Vista, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

- Bassett at Halifax Co., 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

- Halifax Co. at Patrick Co., 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

- Patrick Co. at Halifax Co., 7 p.m.

Thursday

Girls Tennis

- Patrick Co. at G.W.-Danville, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

- Patrick Co. at G.W.-Danville, 5 p.m.

Baseball

- Wesleyan Christian at Carlisle, 5 p.m.

- Halifax Co. at Bassett, 5 p.m.

- Radford at Patrick Co., 7 p.m.

Softball

- Halifax Co. at Bassett, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

- Westover Christian at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

- Hailfax Co. at Bassett, 7 p.m.

Friday

Golf

- Carlisle at North Cross (at Ole Monterey Golf Club), 4:30 p.m.

Outdoor Track

- Bassett at UVA, TBD

Girls Tennis

- Magna Vista at Bassett, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

- Carlisle at Dayspring Christian, TBA

- Bassett at Magna Vista, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

- Patrick Co. at Martinsville, 5 p.m.

- Magna Vista at Tunstall, 5 p.m.

Softball

- Magna Vista at Tunstall, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

- Patrick Co. at Martinsville, 6 p.m.

- Magna Vista at Tunstall, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

- Tunstall at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.

- Bassett at Halifax Co., 7 p.m.

- Martinsville at Patrick Co., 7 p.m.

Saturday

Baseball

- Carlisle at Highland, 2 p.m.

Softball

- Patrick Co. at Magna Vista, 10 a.m.

- Mecklenburg Co. vs. Patrick Co. (at Magna Vista), noon

- Mecklenburg Co. at Magna Vista, 2 p.m.