area schedule

Sunday

No games scheduled

Monday

Baseball

- Carlisle at Fishburne Military, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Girls Tennis

- Patrick Co. vs. Magna Vista (at Jaycee Park), 4 p.m.

- Martinsville at Bassett, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

- New Covenant at Carlisle (at Chatmoss CC), 4 p.m.

- Patrick Co. at Magna Vista, 4 p.m.

- Bassett at Martinsville, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

- Walters St. at P&HCC, 2 p.m. (DH)

- Patrick Co. at Bassett, 5 p.m.

Softball

- Patrick Co. at Bassett, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

- Patrick Co. at Bassett, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

- Carlisle at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.

- Bassett at Patrick Co., 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Baseball

- Caldwell Tech at P&HCC, 3 p.m.

Boys Tennis

- Wm. Byrd at Bassett, 4:30 p.m.

- Wm. Fleming at Martinsville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

- Martinsville at Wm. Fleming, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

- Martinsville at Carroll Co., 6 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

- P&HCC at Liberty, TBD

Racing at Martinsville Speedway

- Track Laps for Charity, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Golf

- FMS, New Covenant at Carlisle (at Chatmoss CC), 4 p.m.

Baseball

- Carlisle at Forsyth Home Educators, 4:30 p.m.

- Martinsville at Patrick Co., 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

- Martinsville at Patrick Co., 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

- Patrick Co. at Martinsville, 7 p.m.

Friday

Boys Tennis

- Carlisle at North Cross, 4:30 p.m.

- Magna Vista at Bassett, 4:30 p.m.

- Martinsville at Halifax Co., 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

- Bassett at Magna Vista, 4:30 p.m.

- Halifax Co. at Martinsville, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

- SML Christian at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.

- Bassett at Halifax Co., 5 p.m.

- Tunstall at Magna Vista, 5 p.m.

Softball

- Bassett at Halifax Co., 5 p.m.

- Tunstall at Magna Vista, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

- Carlisle at Miller School, 4:30 p.m.

- Halifax Co. at Bassett, 7 p.m. Boys Soccer

- Bassett at Halifax Co., 7 p.m.

Racing at Martinsville Speedway

- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice, 3 p.m.

- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying, 3:35 p.m.

- NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, 5 p.m.

- NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, 5:35 p.m.

- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Outdoor Track

- Martinsville, Bassett at Wm. Byrd, TBD

- P&HCC at Dennis Craddock Coaches Classic, TBD

Men’s Soccer

- P&HCC at Presbyterian U., TBD

- P&HCC at Belmont-Abbey U., TBD

Softball

- P&HCC at Caldwell Tech, 1 p.m. (DH)

Baseball

- P&HCC at Wake Tech, 1 p.m. (DH)

Women’s Tennis

- P&HCC at Johnson & Wales, 2 p.m.

Racing at Martinsville Speedway

- NASCAR Cup Series practice, 4:35 p.m.

- NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, 5:20 p.m.

- NASCAR Xfinity Series Call811.com Before You Dig 250, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

Racing at Martinsville Speedway

- NASCAR Cup Series red carpet and driver introductions, 2:20 p.m.

- NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400, 3 p.m.

Baseball

- P&HCC at Wake Tech CC, noon

Sports on TV

Friday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Sydney

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at TCU

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Michigan at Rutgers

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Clemson

GOLF

3 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — State Champions Invitational: TBD vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.), Semifinal, Washington

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

ESPNU — State Champions Invitational: TBD vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.), Semifinal, Washington

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — PFL

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Quarterfinals and Doubles Semifinals

Saturday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Sydney

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

10 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino (Featherweights), Newark, N.J.

SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza (Super-Welterweights), Carson, Calif.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Tennessee

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Alabama

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at TCU

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Duke at Virginia Tech

GOLF

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga.

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 287 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Miami

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Chicago Cubs

NHL HOCKEY

12:55 p.m.

ABC — Pittsburgh at Detroit

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Vegas at Dallas

8 p.m.

ABC — New Jersey at Boston

MEN’S RUGBY

2 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Chicago at New England

MEN’S SOCCER

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Manchester United

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Wolverhampton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Leeds United

7:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Austin FC at LA FC

WOMEN’S SOCCER

2:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Ireland, Austin, Texas

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Semifinals

XFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Vegas at St. Louis

4 p.m.

ESPN — Arlington at Orlando

GOLF

The Masters

Augusta National, Augusta, Ga.

Purse: $15M; Yardage: 7,545; Par: 72

Suspended third round, Saturday

(completed holes in parentheses)

Brooks Koepka 65-67-(6) — -13

Jon Rahm 65-69-(6) — -9

Sam Bennett (a) 68-68-(6) — -6

Patrick Cantlay 71-71-(13) — -5

Matt Fitzpatrick 70-72-(11) — -5

Viktor Hovland 65-73-(7) — -5

Collin Morikawa 69-69-(7) — -5

Russell Henley 73-67-(9) — -4

Justin Rose 69-71-(9) — -4

Phil Mickelson 71-69-(9) — -4

Joaquin Niemann 71-69-(9) — -4

Cameron Young 67-72-(8) — -4

Jason Day 67-72-(7) — -4

Scottie Scheffler 68-75-(12) — -3

Ryan Fox 70-71-(11) — -3

Gary Woodland 68-72-(9) — -3

Sam Burns 68-71-(8) — -3

Xander Schauffele 68-74-(12) — -2

Hideki Matsuyama 71-70-(11) — -2

Patrick Reed 71-70-(10) — -2

Shane Lowry 68-72-(9) — -2

Jordan Spieth 69-70-(8) — -2

Cameron Smith 70-72-(13) — -1

Keegan Bradley 70-72-(12) — -1

Chris Kirk 70-74-(10) — -1

Tyrrell Hatton 71-73-(10) — -1

Max Homa 71-73-(10) — -1

Adam Scott 68-74-(13) — E

Sepp Straka 70-73-(13) — E

Tom Kim 70-72-(12) — E

Tony Finau 69-74-(12) — E

Tommy Fleetwood 72-71-(12) — E

Harris English 71-71-(11) — E

K.H. Lee 74-67-(10) — E

Si Woo Kim 73-72-(9) — E

Sungjae Im 71-76-(7) — E

Sahith Theegala 73-70-(11) — +1

Taylor Moore 73-72-(9) — +1

Talor Gooch 72-74-(8) — +1

Abraham Ancer 72-71-(11) — +2

Mito Pereira 74-70-(11) — +2

Séamus Power 73-72-(9) — +2

Scott Stallings 70-77-(8) — +2

Harold Varner III 72-71-(13) — +3

Zach Johnson 75-70-(9) — +3

Keith Mitchell 75-71-(8) — +3

Billy Horschel 73-74-(8) — +3

Thomas Pieters 74-73-(7) — +3

Fred Couples 71-74-(9) — +4

Mackenzie Hughes 76-69-(9) — +4

Dustin Johnson 71-72-(13) — +5

J.T. Poston 74-72-(8) — +5

Charl Schwartzel 74-73-(8) — +6

Tiger Woods 74-73-(7) — +9

BASEBALL

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 7 0 1.000 —

Toronto 5 3 .625 2½

Baltimore 4 3 .571 3

New York 4 3 .571 3

Boston 3 4 .429 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 6 2 .750 —

Cleveland 5 3 .625 1

Chicago 3 5 .375 3

Detroit 2 5 .286 3½

Kansas City 2 6 .250 4

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 4 3 .571 —

Texas 4 3 .571 —

Seattle 3 5 .375 1½

Houston 3 6 .333 2

Oakland 2 5 .286 2

Friday’s results

Chicago Cubs 2, Texas 0

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Seattle 5, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh 13, Chicago White Sox 9

Tampa Bay 9, Oakland 5

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3

Saturday’s results

Minnesota 9, Houston 6

Kansas City at San Francisco, (n)

Texas at Chicago Cubs, (n)

Boston at Detroit, (n)

Oakland at Tampa Bay, (n)

Seattle at Cleveland, (n)

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, (n)

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, (n)

Toronto at L.A. Angels, (n)

Sunday’s games

Boston (Crawford 0-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-0) at Baltimore (Wells 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 0-0) at Minnesota (Mahle 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

National League East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 6 2 .750 —

New York 4 4 .500 2

Miami 3 5 .375 3

Philadelphia 2 5 .286 3½

Washington 2 6 .250 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 6 1 .857 —

Pittsburgh 5 2 .714 1

Cincinnati 3 3 .500 2½

Chicago 3 3 .500 2½

St. Louis 2 5 .286 4

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 5 3 .625 —

Arizona 4 4 .500 1

San Diego 4 4 .500 1

San Francisco 3 4 .429 1½

Colorado 3 5 .375 2

Friday’s results

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3

Chicago Cubs 2, Texas 0

Philadelphia 5, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh 13, Chicago White Sox 9

San Diego 5, Atlanta 4

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0

Washington 10, Colorado 5

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Saturday’s results

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, (n)

ansas City at San Francisco, (n)

Texas at Chicago Cubs, (n)

Miami at N.Y. Mets, (n)

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, (n)

St. Louis at Milwaukee, (n)

San Diego at Atlanta, (n)

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, (n)

Washington at Colorado, (n)

Sunday’s games

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Kuhl 0-0) at Colorado (Feltner 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0) at Arizona (Nelson 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 1-0) at Atlanta (Dodd 1-0), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

z-Milwaukee 58 23 .716 —

y-Boston 56 25 .691 2

x-Philadelphia 53 28 .654 5

x-Cleveland 51 30 .630 7

x-New York 47 34 .580 11

x-Brooklyn 45 36 .556 13

pb-Miami 43 38 .531 15

pb-Atlanta 41 40 .506 17

pb-Toronto 40 41 .494 18

pb-Chicago 39 42 .481 19

e-Washington 35 46 .432 23

e-Indiana 34 47 .420 24

e-Orlando 34 47 .420 24

e-Charlotte 26 55 .321 32

e-Detroit 17 64 .210 41

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

z-Denver 52 28 .650 —

y-Memphis 51 30 .630 1½

y-Sacramento 48 33 .593 4½

x-Phoenix 45 36 .556 7½

Golden State 43 38 .531 9½

L.A. Clippers 42 38 .525 10

L.A. Lakers 42 39 .519 10½

New Orleans 42 39 .519 10½

Minnesota 40 40 .500 12

pb-Oklahoma City 39 42 .481 13½

e-Dallas 38 43 .469 14½

e-Utah 36 44 .450 16

e-Portland 33 47 .413 19

e-San Antonio 21 59 .263 31

e-Houston 21 60 .259 31½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division; z-clinched conference

pb-clinched play-in berth

e-eliminated from playoff contention

Positions 1-6: Qualify for playoffs

Positions 7-10: Play-in tournament

Friday’s results

Detroit 122, Indiana 115

Houston 112, Charlotte 109

Washington 114, Miami 108

Brooklyn 101, Orlando 84

Boston 121, Toronto 102

Philadelphia 136, Atlanta 131, OT

Memphis 137, Milwaukee 114

New Orleans 113, New York 105

Chicago 115, Dallas 112

Golden State 119, Sacramento 97

L.A. Lakers 121, Phoenix 107

Saturday’s results

Denver at Utah, (n)

Minnesota at San Antonio, (n)

Portland at L.A. Clippers, (n)

Sunday’s games

Atlanta at Boston, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 3:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

End of regular season

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Tuesday’s game

No. 8 Atlanta at No. 7 Miami, TBD

(Winner to playoffs as No. 7 seed)

Wednesday’s game

No. 10 Chicago at No. 9 Toronto, TBD

Friday’s game

Chicago-Toronto winner at Atlanta-Miami loser, TBD (Winner to playoffs as No. 8 seed)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Tuesday’s game

No. 8 TBD at No. 7 TBD

(Wiinner to playoffs as No. 7 seed)

Wednesday’s game

No. 10 Oklahoma City at No. 9 TBD

Friday’s game

Wednesday winner vs. Tuesday (Winner to playoffs as No. 8 seed)