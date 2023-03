Sunday

Men's Soccer

- P&HCC at VMI, TBA

Baseball

- P&HCC at Combine Academy, noon

Softball

- P&HCC at Gordon St. College, 2 p.m.

Monday

Boys Tennis

- Patrick Co. at Floyd Co., 4 p.m.

- Bassett at G.W.-Danville, 4:30 p.m.

- Martinsville at Magna Vista, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

- G.W.-Danville at Bassett, 4:30 p.m.

- Magna Vista at Martinsville, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

- Carlisle at SMLCA, TBD

- Martinsville at G.W.-Danville, 5 p.m.

- Patrick Co. at Floyd Co., 5 p.m.

- Halifax Co. at Magna Vista, 5 p.m.

Softball

- Patrick Co. at Floyd Co., 5 p.m.

- Halifax Co. at Magna Vista, 5 p.m.

- G.W.-Danville at Martinsville, 5 p.m.

- Bassett at Dan River, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

- Martinsville at G.W.-Danville, 6 p.m.

- Halifax Co. at Magna Vista (at SRSC), 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

- G.W.-Danville at Martinsville, 6 p.m.

- Magna Vista at Halifax Co., 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Girls Tennis

- Patrick Co. at Floyd Co., 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

- Carlisle at Hargrave Military Acad., 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

- P&HCC at Gaston College, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

- Chatham Hall at Carlisle (at SRSC), 4:30 p.m.

Golf

- Carlisle vs. Roanoke Catholic (at Roanoke Country Club), 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Boys Tennis

- Patrick Co. at Bassett, 4 p.m.

- Magna Vista at Halifax Co., 4:30 p.m.

- G.W.-Danville at Martinsville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

- Patrick Co. at Bassett (at Jaycee Park), 4 p.m.

- Martinsville at G.W.-Danville, 4:30 p.m.

- Halifax Co. at Magna Vista, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

- P&HCC vs. Spartanburg Methodist (at Dan Daniel Memorial Park), 2 p.m. (DH)

- Hargrave at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

- Martinsville at Bassett, 5 p.m.

- Magna Vista at G.W.-Danville, 5 p.m.

- Tunstall at Patrick Co., 5 p.m.

Softball

- G.W.-Danville at Magna Vista, 5 p.m.

- Tunstall at Patrick Co., 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

- G.W.-Danville at Magna Vista, 5:30 p.m.

- Martinsville at Bassett, 6 p.m.

- Tunstall at Patrick Co., 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

- G.W.-Danville at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.

- Patrick Co. at Tunstall, 6 p.m.

- Bassett at Martinsville, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Outdoor Track

- Piedmont District schools at Tunstall, 5 p.m.

Softball

- Floyd Co. at Magna Vista, 5 p.m.

Baseball

- Carroll Co. at Bassett, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

- Carlisle at Covenant, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Outdoor Track

- Patrick Co. at Radford, TBD

Boys Tennis

- Staunton River at Magna Vista, 4:30 p.m.

- Martinsville at Wm. Fleming, 4:30 p.m.

- Carlisle at Miller School, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

- Wm. Fleming at Martinsville, 4:30 p.m.

- Magna Vista at Staunton River, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

- Patrick Co. at Halifax Co., 5 p.m.

- Magna Vista at Martinsville, 5 p.m.

- Basset at Mecklenburg Co., 6:30 p.m.

Softball

- Patrick Co. at Halifax Co., 5 p.m.

- Bassett at Mecklenburg Co., 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

- Mecklenburg Co. at Bassett, 7 p.m.

- Halifax Co. at Patrick Co., 7 p.m.

- Martinsville at Magna Vista (at SRSC), 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

- Magna Vista at Martinsville, 6 p.m.

- Patrick Co. at Halifax Co., 7 p.m.

- Bassett at Mecklenburg Co., 7 p.m.

Saturday

Outdoor Track

- Martinsville at E.C. Glass, TBD

- P&HCC at Vertklasse, TBD

Baseball

- P&HCC AT Cleveland CC, 1 p.m. (DH)

Softball

- Camp CC at P&HCC, 2 p.m.