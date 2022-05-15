 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Schedule: May 15-21

(This schedule will be updated throughout the week to reflect tournament games.)

Sunday

- No games scheduled

Monday

Girls tennis

Piedmont District Tournament championship

- Magna Vista at Bassett, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Piedmont District Tournament championship

- Magna Vista at Halifax County, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Piedmont District Tournament first round

- Magna Vista at Bassett, 5 p.m.

- Martinsville at Patrick Co., 5 p.m.

Softball

Piedmont District Tournament first round

- Patrick Co. at Magna Vista, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer

- Bassett at G.W.-Danville, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Baseball

- Dan River at Martinsville (at Hooker Field), 5 p.m.

Girls soccer

- Martinsville at Dan River, 5:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

- Dan River at Martinsville, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Outdoor track

Piedmont District championship

- PD schools at Tunstall, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer

Piedmont District Tournament first round

- Patrick Co. vs. TBD, TBD

- Bassett vs. TBD, TBD

- Martinsville vs. TBD, TBD

Boys soccer

Piedmont District Tournament first round

- Patrick Co. vs. TBD, TBD

- Bassett vs. TBD, TBD

- Martinsville vs. Tunstall (at Smith River Sports Complex), 8 p.m.

Baseball

Piedmont District Tournament semifinals

- Patrick Co./Martinsville winner at Tunstall, TBD

- Bassett/Magna Vista winner at Halifax County, TBD

Softball

Piedmont District Tournament semifinals

- Magna Vista/Patrick Co. winner vs. Halifax (at Tunstall), TBD

- Bassett at Tunstall, TBD

Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday

Baseball

Piedmont District Tournament championship

- TBD vs. TBD (at Tunstall), TBD

Softball

Piedmont District Tournament championship

- TBD vs. TBD (at Tunstall), TBD

Boys soccer

Piedmont District Tournament semifinals

- TBD at Magna Vista (at SRSC), 6 p.m.

Girls soccer

Piedmont District Tournament semifinals

- TBD at Magna Vista (at SRSC), 6 p.m.

Saturday

- No games scheduled

With a new coach, the P&HCC fishing team is planning to return to competition this fall, and the Patriots have signed three local anglers to join the roster. Bassett High School seniors Troy Carter and Hunter Whitlock and Magna Vista senior Shelby Rigney all signed with the Patriots this week.

