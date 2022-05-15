Area Schedule: May 15-21

(This schedule will be updated throughout the week to reflect tournament games.)
Sunday
- No games scheduled
Monday
Girls tennis
Piedmont District Tournament championship
- Magna Vista at Bassett, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Piedmont District Tournament championship
- Magna Vista at Halifax County, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Piedmont District Tournament first round
- Magna Vista at Bassett, 5 p.m.
- Martinsville at Patrick Co., 5 p.m.
Softball
Piedmont District Tournament first round
- Patrick Co. at Magna Vista, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer
- Bassett at G.W.-Danville, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Baseball
- Dan River at Martinsville (at Hooker Field), 5 p.m.
Girls soccer
- Martinsville at Dan River, 5:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
- Dan River at Martinsville, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Outdoor track
Piedmont District championship
- PD schools at Tunstall, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer
Piedmont District Tournament first round
- Patrick Co. vs. TBD, TBD
- Bassett vs. TBD, TBD
- Martinsville vs. TBD, TBD
Boys soccer
Piedmont District Tournament first round
- Patrick Co. vs. TBD, TBD
- Bassett vs. TBD, TBD
- Martinsville vs. Tunstall (at Smith River Sports Complex), 8 p.m.
Baseball
Piedmont District Tournament semifinals
- Patrick Co./Martinsville winner at Tunstall, TBD
- Bassett/Magna Vista winner at Halifax County, TBD
Softball
Piedmont District Tournament semifinals
- Magna Vista/Patrick Co. winner vs. Halifax (at Tunstall), TBD
- Bassett at Tunstall, TBD
Thursday
No games scheduled
Friday
Baseball
Piedmont District Tournament championship
- TBD vs. TBD (at Tunstall), TBD
Softball
Piedmont District Tournament championship
- TBD vs. TBD (at Tunstall), TBD
Boys soccer
Piedmont District Tournament semifinals
- TBD at Magna Vista (at SRSC), 6 p.m.
Girls soccer
Piedmont District Tournament semifinals
- TBD at Magna Vista (at SRSC), 6 p.m.
Saturday
- No games scheduled