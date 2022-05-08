 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area schedule: May 8-15

Sunday

No games scheduled

Monday

Boys tennis

Piedmont District tournament - first round

- G.W.-Danville at Patrick Co., 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

- Piedmont District tournament - first round

- Martinsville at Halifax Co., 4:30 p.m.

- G.W.-Danville vs. Patrick Co. (at Martinsville HS), 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

- Martinsville at Halifax Co., 5 p.m.

- Patrick Co. at Dan River, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

- Bassett at Halifax Co., 5 p.m.

- Patrick Co. at Dan River, 5:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

- G.W.-Danville at Patrick Co., 5:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

- G.W.-Danville at Patrick Co., 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Baseball

- Magna Vista at Bassett, 5 p.m.

- Tunstall at Martinsville (at Hooker Field), 5 p.m.

Softball

- Magna Vista at Bassett, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer

- Martinsville at Tunstall, 5:30 p.m.

- Bassett at Magna Vista (at SRSC), 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

- Magna Vista at Bassett, 7 p.m.

- Tunstall at Martinsville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Softball

- Brookville at Bassett, 5:30 p.m.

- Patrick Co. at Floyd Co., 5 p.m.

College Softball

South Atlantic District tournament

- P&HCC vs. TBD, TBD (at Dorey Park, Henrico, VA)

Baseball

- Patrick Co. at Floyd Co., 5 p.m.

- Martinsville at Wm. Fleming, 5 p.m.

Outdoor track

- Bassett, Martinsville at Wm. Byrd, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Baseball

- Patrick Co. at East. Mont., 5 p.m.

- Bassett at Halifax Co., 5 p.m.

Softball

- Patrick Co. at East. Mont., 5 p.m.

Boys soccer

- Carroll Co. at Patrick Co., 7 p.m.

Friday

No games scheduled

Saturday

Outdoor track

- Bassett at Blacksburg, 8:30 p.m.

