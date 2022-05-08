Area schedule: May 8-15

Sunday
No games scheduled
Monday
Boys tennis
Piedmont District tournament - first round
- G.W.-Danville at Patrick Co., 4:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
- Piedmont District tournament - first round
- Martinsville at Halifax Co., 4:30 p.m.
- G.W.-Danville vs. Patrick Co. (at Martinsville HS), 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
- Martinsville at Halifax Co., 5 p.m.
- Patrick Co. at Dan River, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
- Bassett at Halifax Co., 5 p.m.
- Patrick Co. at Dan River, 5:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
- G.W.-Danville at Patrick Co., 5:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
- G.W.-Danville at Patrick Co., 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Baseball
- Magna Vista at Bassett, 5 p.m.
- Tunstall at Martinsville (at Hooker Field), 5 p.m.
Softball
- Magna Vista at Bassett, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer
- Martinsville at Tunstall, 5:30 p.m.
- Bassett at Magna Vista (at SRSC), 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
- Magna Vista at Bassett, 7 p.m.
- Tunstall at Martinsville, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Softball
- Brookville at Bassett, 5:30 p.m.
- Patrick Co. at Floyd Co., 5 p.m.
College Softball
South Atlantic District tournament
- P&HCC vs. TBD, TBD (at Dorey Park, Henrico, VA)
Baseball
- Patrick Co. at Floyd Co., 5 p.m.
- Martinsville at Wm. Fleming, 5 p.m.
Outdoor track
- Bassett, Martinsville at Wm. Byrd, 5 p.m.
Thursday
Baseball
- Patrick Co. at East. Mont., 5 p.m.
- Bassett at Halifax Co., 5 p.m.
Softball
- Patrick Co. at East. Mont., 5 p.m.
Boys soccer
- Carroll Co. at Patrick Co., 7 p.m.
Friday
No games scheduled
Saturday
Outdoor track
- Bassett at Blacksburg, 8:30 p.m.