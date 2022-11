Area Schedule: Nov. 27-Dec. 3

area schedule

Monday

Girls Basketball

- Patrick Co. at Dan River, 7 p.m.

- Floyd Co. at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball - Dan River at Patrick Co., 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Wrestling

- Bassett, Martinsville, G.W.-Danville at Mecklenburg Co., 5 p.m.

- Magna Vista, Patrick Co., Halifax Co., at Tunstall, 5 p.m.

Girls Basketball

- Magna Vista at Franklin Co., 7 p.m.

- Radford at Patrick Co. , 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball

- Franklin Co. at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.

- Patrick Co. at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

- Va. Union at P&HCC, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Girls Basketball

- James River at Bassett, 7 p.m.

Friday

Wrestling

- Patrick Co. at Mt. Tabor, TBD

- P&HCC at Lincoln Memorial, TBD

Swimming

- Bassett, Magna Vista, G.W.-Danville, Halifax Co. at Martinsville (at Hargrave Military Academy), 5 p.m.

Boys Basketball

- Carlisle at G.W.-Danville., 7 p.m.

- Bassett at Franklin Co., 7 p.m.

- Patrick Co. at North Stokes, 8:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

- Carlisle at G.W.-Danville, 5:30 p.m.

- Wm. Byrd at Bassett, 7 p.m.

- Patrick Co. at North Stokes, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Wrestling

- Patrick Co. at Mt. Tabor, TBD

- Magna Vista at Tunstall, TBD

Girls Basketball

- Rocky River at Martinsville, 3 p.m.

Boys Basketball

- Magna Vista at McMichael, 3:30 p.m.

- Rocky River at Martinsville, 4:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

- P&HCC at Johnston CC, 7 p.m.

Sports on TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, November 27

11 a.m.

ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: Stanford vs. Memphis, Fifth-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

12 p.m.

ACCN — Rhode Island at Boston College

1 p.m.

SECN — E. Tennessee St. at Georgia

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: Mississippi vs. Oklahoma, Championship, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Villanova vs. Oregon, Seventh-Place Game, Portland, Ore.

PAC-12N — Yale at Colorado

SECN — Saint Louis at Auburn

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Phil Knight Legacy: Duke vs. Purdue, Championship, Portland, Ore.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: North Carolina vs. Alabama, Third-Place Game, Portland, Ore.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: Siena vs. Seton Hall, Third-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

ESPNU — Miami at UCF

PAC-12N — Alcorn St. at Arizona St.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: Portland vs. Michigan St., Fifth-Place Game, Portland, Ore.

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Bellarmine at UCLA

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: Xavier vs. Gonzaga, Third-Place Game, Portland, Ore.

ESPNEWS — ESPN Events Invitational: Florida St. vs. Nebraska, Seventh-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Phil Knight Invitational: Florida vs. West Virginia, Fifth-Place Game, Portland, Ore.

10 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: Iowa St. vs. UConn, Championship, Portland, Ore.

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Phil Knight Invitational: Oregon St. vs. Portland St., Seventh-Place Game, Portland, Ore.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — Phil Knight Legacy: Iowa vs. UConn, Championship, Portland, Ore.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Oregon vs. Michigan St., Third-Place Game, Portland, Ore.

2 p.m.

ACCN — East Carolina at Virginia

4 p.m.

ACCN — Coastal Carolina at Wake Forest

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: North Carolina vs. Iowa St., Championship, Portland, Ore.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Legacy: Duke vs. Oregon St., Championship, Portland, Ore.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament Selection Show

FIGURE SKATING

3:30 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Tallin, Estonia (Taped)

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Spanish Women’s Open, Final Round, Alferini Golf, Málaga, Spain (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA

8 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Milwaukee

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Austin at Birmingham

NFL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Tennessee, Houston at Miami, Baltimore at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Chicago at NY Jets, Atlanta at Washington

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Arizona, Las Vegas at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Kansas City, New Orleans at San Francisco

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at Philadelphia

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — Arizona at Minnesota

7 p.m.

NHLN — Winnipeg at Chicago

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Freestyle Skiing/Snowboarding: From Killington, Vt.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Costa Rica, Group E, Al Rayyan, Qatar

8 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Belgium vs. Morocco, Group F, Doha, Qatar

11 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Croatia vs. Canada, Group F, Al Rayyan, Qatar

2 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Germany, Group E, Al Khor, Qatar

5 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Cameroon vs. Serbia, Group G, Al Wakrah, Qatar

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — D1 Arkema: Lyon at Paris FC (Taped)

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Championship

Football

College

How The AP Top 25 Fared

Saturday unless noted

No. 1 Georgia (12-0) beat Georgia Tech 37-14. Next: vs. No. 6 LSU, SEC Championship, Thursday, Dec. 3

No. 2 Ohio St. (11-1) lost to No. 3 Michigan 45-23. Next: TBD.

No. 3 Michigan (12-0) beat No. 2 Ohio St. 45-23. Next: TBD.

No. 4 TCU (11-0) vs. Iowa St. Next: TBD, Conference USA Championship, Thursday, Dec. 3.

No. 5 Southern Cal (10-1) vs. No. 13 Notre Dame. Next: vs. TBD, PAC-12 Championship, Wednesday, Dec. 2.

No. 6 LSU (9-2) at Texas A&M. Next: vs. No. 1 Georgia, SEC Championship, Thursday, Dec. 3.

No. 7 Clemson (10-2) lost to South Carolina 31-30. Next: vs. No. 18 North Carolina, ACC Championship, Thursday, Dec. 3.

No. 8 Alabama (9-2) vs. Auburn. Next: TBD.

No. 9 Tennessee (9-2) at Vanderbilt. Next: TBD.

No. 10 Oregon (9-2) at No. 22 Oregon St. Next: TBD.

No. 11 Penn St. (9-2) vs. Michigan St. Next: TBD.

No. 12 Washington (9-2) at Washington St. Next: TBD.

No. 13 Notre Dame (8-3) at No. 5 Southern Cal. Next: TBD.

No. 14 Utah (8-3) at Colordo. Next: TBD.

No. 15 Kansas St. (8-3) vs. Kansas. Next: TBD.

No. 16 Florida St. (9-3) beat Florida 45-38. Friday. Next: vs. TBD.

No. 17 UCLA (9-3) beat Cal 35-28 Friday. Next: TBD.

No. 18 North Carolina (9-3) lost to NC State 30-27, OT, Friday. Next: TBD.

No. 19 Tulane (10-2) beat Cincinnati 27-24 Friday. Next: TBD.

No. 20 Mississippi (8-3) lost to Mississippi State 24-22 Thursday. Next: TBD.

No. 21 Cincinnati (9-3) lost to Tulane 27-24 Friday. Next: TBD.

No. 22 Oregon St. (8-3) vs. No. 10 Oregon. Next: TBD.

No. 23 Coastal Carolina (9-1) at James Madison. Next: TBD.

No. 24 Texas (8-4) did not play. Next: TBD.

No. 25 UCF (8-3) at South Florida. Next: TBD.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games

W L PF PA — W L PF PA

Clemson 8 0 285 153 10 2 412 251

Florida St. 5 3 269 151 9 3 434 236

Louisville 4 4 218 189 7 4 313 216

NC State 4 4 160 186 8 4 304 233

WakeFor 3 4 240 236 7 4 411 317

Syracuse 3 4 145 165 6 5 308 249

Bos Coll. 2 5 128 236 3 8 190 332

Coastal

Conference All Games

W L PF PA — W L PF PA

N. Car 6 2 259 206 9 3 445 364

Duke 4 3 226 165 7 4 363 243

Pitt 4 3 184 163 7 4 328 265

GaTech 4 4 147 218 5 7 206 341

Miami 3 4 127 197 5 6 267 279

Virginia 1 6 117 185 3 7 170 240

Va Tech 1 6 135 190 3 8 212 272

Friday’s games

NC State 30, North Carolina 27, 2OT

Florida State 45, Florida 38

Virginia at Virginia Tech, canceled

Saturday’s games

South Carolina 31, Clemson 30

Georgia 37, Georgia Tech 14

Louisville at Kentucky

Wake Forest at Duke

Syracuse at Boston College, (n)

Pittsburgh at Miami, (n)

Basketball

College men

How Top 25 fared

Saturday

No. 1 North Carolina (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Alabama, Sunday.

No. 2 Houston (5-0) vs. Kent St. Next: vs. Norfolk St., Tuesday.

No. 3 Kansas (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Monday.

No. 4 Texas (4-0) vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley. Next: vs. No. 10 Creighton, Thursday.

No. 5 Virginia (5-0) did not play. Next: at Michigan, Tuesday.

No. 6 Gonzaga (4-2) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier, Sunday.

No. 7 Baylor (5-1) did not play. Next: at Marquette, Tuesday.

No. 8 Duke (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Purdue, Sunday.

No. 9 Arkansas (5-1) did not play Next: vs. Troy, Monday.

No. 10 Creighton (6-1) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Texas, Thursday.

No. 11 Indiana (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 North Carolina, Wednesday.

No. 12 Michigan St. (3-2) did not play. Next: vs. Portland, Sunday.

No. 13 Auburn (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Louis, Sunday.

No. 14 Arizona (6-0) did not play. Next: at Utah, Thursday.

No. 15 Kentucky (4-2) did not play. Next: vs. Bellarmine, Tuesday.

No. 16 Illinois (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Tuesday.

No. 17 San Diego St. (4-2) did not play. Next: vs. UC Irvine, Tuesday.

No. 18 Alabama (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 North Carolina, Sunday.

No. 19 UCLA (4-2) did not play. Next: vs. Bellarmine, Sunday.

No. 20 UConn (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa St., Sunday.

No. 21 Texas Tech (4-2) did not play. Next: vs. Georgetown, Wednesday.

No. 22 Tennessee (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. McNeese St., Wednesday.

No. 23 Maryland (6-0) did not play. Next: at Louisville, Tuesday.

No. 24 Purdue (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Duke, Sunday.

No. 25 Iowa (5-0) vs. TCU. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Tuesday.

College women

How Top 25 fared

Saturday

No. 1 South Carolina (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Hampton, Sunday.

No. 2 Stanford (6-1) vs. Grambling St. Next: at Hawaii, Sunday.

No. 3 UConn (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Iowa, Sunday.

No. 4 Ohio St. (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Alabama, Sunday.

No. 5 Iowa St. (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 North Carolina, Sunday.

No. 6 Indiana (6-0) vs. Memphis. Next: vs. No. 8 North Carolina, Thursday.

No. 7 Notre Dame (5-0) vs. Arizona St. Next: vs. No. 14 Maryland, Thursday.

No. 8 North Carolina (5-0) did not play. Next: at No. 5 Iowa St., Sunday.

No. 9 Iowa (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 UConn, Sunday.

No. 10 Louisville (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Ohio St., Wednesday.

No. 11 Virginia Tech (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Longwood, Sunday.

No. 12 LSU (7-0) beat UAB 99-64. Next: vs. SE Louisiana, Tuesday.

No. 13 NC State (6-1) did not play. Next: at No. 9 Iowa, Thursday.

No. 14 Maryland (5-2) beat Towson 81-70. Next: at Pittsburgh, Sunday.

No. 15 Arizona (5-0) at San Diego. Next: at New Mexico, Sunday, Dec. 4.

No. 16 Creighton (6-0) did not play. Next: at No. 23 Villanova, Friday.

No. 17 Utah (6-0) beat did not play. Next: at MVSU, Thursday.

No. 18 Oregon (4-2) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan St., Sunday.

No. 19 Texas (2-3) did not play. Next: vs. Princeton, Sunday.

No. 20 UCLA (7-0) did not play. Next: at No. 1 South Carolina, Tuesday.

No. 21 Baylor (4-1) vs. No. 23 Villanova. Next: vs. Houston Christian, Sunday, Dec. 4.

No. 22 Michigan (5-0) vs. South Florida.

No. 23 Tennessee (3-4) did not play. Next: vs. E. Kentucky, Sunday.

No. 23 Villanova (5-0) vs. No. 21 Baylor.

No. 25 Kansas St. (7-0) vs. Arkansas. Next: vs. Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4.

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 15 4 .789 —

Philadelphia 10 9 .526 5

Toronto 9 9 .500 5½

New York 9 10 .474 6

Brooklyn 9 11 .450 6½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 11 8 .579 —

Washington 10 9 .526 1

Miami 9 11 .450 2½

Charlotte 6 14 .300 5½

Orlando 5 14 .263 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 13 5 .722 —

Cleveland 12 7 .632 1½

Indiana 11 7 .611 2

Chicago 8 11 .421 5½

Detroit 5 16 .238 9½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

New Orleans 11 8 .579 —

Memphis 11 8 .579 —

Dallas 9 8 .529 1

San Antonio 6 14 .300 5½

Houston 4 14 .222 6½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 12 7 .632 —

Portland 11 8 .579 1

Utah 12 9 .571 1

Minnesota 10 9 .526 2

Oklahoma City 8 11 .421 4

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 12 6 .667 —

Sacramento 10 8 .556 2

L.A. Clippers 11 9 .550 2

Golden State 10 10 .500 3

L.A. Lakers 6 11 .353 5½

Saturday’s games

Dallas at Toronto, (n)

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, (n)

Oklahoma City at Houston, (n)

Utah at Phoenix, (n)

Sunday’s games

Portland at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Memphis at New York, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Boston 21 18 3 0 36 85 47

Toronto 22 12 5 5 29 65 58

Detroit 20 11 5 4 26 66 61

Tampa Bay 20 12 7 1 25 69 63

Montreal 21 11 9 1 23 65 73

Florida 20 10 8 2 22 69 66

Buffalo 21 9 12 0 18 76 73

Ottawa 20 7 12 1 15 63 69

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

New Jersey 21 17 4 0 34 77 47

N.Y. Islanders 22 14 8 0 28 72 57

Carolina 22 11 6 5 27 63 62

Pittsburgh 21 11 7 3 25 76 66

N.Y. Rangers 22 10 8 4 24 67 62

Washington 22 9 10 3 21 61 69

Philadelphia 21 7 9 5 19 51 69

Columbus 20 7 12 1 15 58 84

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Dallas 21 12 5 4 28 83 61

Winnipeg 19 12 6 1 25 56 51

Colorado 18 11 6 1 23 64 46

St. Louis 20 10 10 0 20 57 70

Nashville 20 9 9 2 20 53 65

Minnesota 20 9 9 2 20 58 59

Arizona 19 7 9 3 17 51 66

Chicago 20 6 10 4 16 50 71

Pacific Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Vegas 22 16 5 1 33 79 56

Seattle 20 12 5 3 27 70 56

Los Angeles 23 12 9 2 26 75 78

Edmonton 21 11 10 0 22 70 76

Calgary 21 9 9 3 21 62 70

Vancouver 20 7 10 3 17 70 79

San Jose 23 7 13 3 17 69 85

Anaheim 21 6 14 1 13 54 89

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s games

Edmonton 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Carolina 3, Calgary 2

St. Louis at Florida, (n)

Toronto at Pittsburgh, (n)

Washington at New Jersey, (n)

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, (n)

Dallas at Colorado, (n)

Vancouver at Vegas, (n)

Columbus at Nashville, ppd

Sunday’s games

Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.