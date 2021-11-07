 Skip to main content
Area schedule: November 7-November 13
Area schedule: November 7-November 13

Sunday

Women's Basketball

- Fayetteville Tech at P&HCC, 1 p.m.

Monday

Women's Basketball

- P&HCC at Wake Tech, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

No games scheduled

Wednesday

Men's Basketball

- P&HCC at Davidson-Davie CC, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Women's Basketball

- P&HCC at Southwest Virginia CC, 1 p.m.

Friday

Football

Region 2C Playoffs first round

- Games and opponents to be determined

Region 3D Playoffs first round

- Games and opponents to be determined

Saturday

Cross Country

- VHSL Class 2 and 3 state championship, at Green Hill Park (Salem), TBD

- P&HCC at NJCAA National Championship, at Georgia Military College, 9 a.m.

Soccer

- PYSL Piedmont Shootout, at Smith River Sports Complex, all day

