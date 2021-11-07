Area schedule: November 7-November 13

Sunday
Women's Basketball
- Fayetteville Tech at P&HCC, 1 p.m.
Monday
Women's Basketball
- P&HCC at Wake Tech, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Wednesday
Men's Basketball
- P&HCC at Davidson-Davie CC, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Women's Basketball
- P&HCC at Southwest Virginia CC, 1 p.m.
Friday
Football
Region 2C Playoffs first round
- Games and opponents to be determined
Region 3D Playoffs first round
- Games and opponents to be determined
Saturday
Cross Country
- VHSL Class 2 and 3 state championship, at Green Hill Park (Salem), TBD
- P&HCC at NJCAA National Championship, at Georgia Military College, 9 a.m.
Soccer
- PYSL Piedmont Shootout, at Smith River Sports Complex, all day
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!