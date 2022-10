Area Schedule: October 16-22

area schedule

Sunday

Men’s Soccer

- USC Union at P&HCC, 3 p.m.

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

Boys Soccer

- Carlisle at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

- Bassett at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.

- G.W.-Danville at Martinsville, 7 p.m.

- Halifax Co. at Patrick Co. 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Cross Country

- Magna Vista at Galileo Magnet School, TBD

- Bassett at G.W.-Danville (at Anglers Park), 4 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

- P&HCC at Wake Tech CC, 1:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

- P&HCC at Carolina U., 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

Thursday

Football

- Tunstall at Martinsville, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

- Carlisle at Southwest Va. Academy, 5 p.m.

Friday

Football

- G.W.-Danville at Bassett, 7 p.m.

- Patrick Co. at Halifax Co., 7 p.m.

Saturday

Boys Soccer

- Carlisle at Grace Christian School, 9:15 a.m.

Women’s Soccer

- P&HCC at Cape Fear CC, 4 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

- P&HCC at Bluefield State, 2 p.m.

Sports on TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, October 16

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (Taped)

12:30 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Australian Grand Prix, Philip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs—Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

1 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (Taped)

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

12 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Michigan

4 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Alabama

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Kentucky

2 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Indiana

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Baylor at West Virginia

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

ESPN — Michigan at Wisconsin

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Utah

SECN — Auburn at Missouri

3 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona St.

ESPNU — Oregon at UCLA

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 1, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 2, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 3, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB

3 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, Game 4 (If Necessary)

7 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 4

9 p.m.

FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: San Diego at LA Dodgers, Game 5 (If Necessary)

NFL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Cleveland, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, Cincinnati at New Orleans, Baltimore at NY Giants

FOX—Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Atlanta, NY Jets at Green Bay, Minnesota at Miami, Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at LA Rams OR Arizona at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Buffalo at Kansas City

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia

RODEO

5 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Ridge Rider Days, Day 3, Glendale, Ariz.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Napoli

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Salt Lake at Austin FC, First Round

8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Orlando City SC at CF Montréal, First Round

FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: Toluca at Santos Laguna, Quarterfinal—Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 a.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United

10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: Chicago at San Diego FC, Quarterfinal

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Finals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Final

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

BASEBALL

MLB Postseason

DIVISION SERIES (Best-of-5; x-if necessary) AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s games

Houston 4, Seattle 2, Houston leads series 2-0

Cleveland at New York, ppd

Friday’s games

Cleveland 4, New York 2, 10 innings; Series tied 1-1

Saturday’s games

Houston at Seattle, (n)

New York at Cleveland, (n)

Sunday’s games

x-Houston at Seattle, 3:07 p.m. (TBS)

New York (Cole 13-8) at Cleveland, 7:07 p.m. (TBS)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s games

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1

San Diego 2, Los Angeles 1, San Diego leads series 2-1

Saturday’s games

Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 3,

Philadelphia wins series 3-1

Los Angeles at San Diego, (n)

Sunday’s games

x-San Diego at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m. (FS1)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary) NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s game

Philadelphia, at LA/SD winner, TBD

Football

College

How The AP Top 25 Fared

Saturday

No. 1 Georgia (6-0) vs. Vanderbilt. Next: vs. Florida, Saturday, Oct. 29.

No. 2 Ohio St. (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Saturday.

No. 3 Alabama (6-0) at No. 6 Tennessee. Next: vs. No. 16 Mississippi St., Saturday.

No. 4 Clemson (6-0) at Florida St. Next: vs. No. 18 Syracuse, Saturday.

No. 5 Michigan (7-0) beat No. 10 Penn St. 41-17. Next: vs. Michigan St., Saturday, Oct. 29.

No. 6 Tennessee (5-0) vs. No. 3 Alabama. Next: vs. UT-Martin, Saturday.

No. 7 Southern Cal (6-0) at No. 20 Utah. Next: at Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 29.

No. 8 Oklahoma St. (5-0) at No. 13 TCU. Next: vs. No. 22 Texas, Saturday.

No. 9 Mississippi (7-0) beat Auburn 48-34. Next: at LSU, Saturday.

No. 10 Penn St. (5-1) lost to No. 5 Michigan 41-17. Next: vs. Minnesota, Saturday.

No. 11 UCLA (6-0) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Oregon, Saturday.

No. 12 Oregon (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 UCLA, Saturday.

No. 13 TCU (5-0) vs. No. 8 Oklahoma St. Next: vs. No. 17 Kansas St., Saturday.

No. 14 Wake Forest (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Saturday.

No. 15 NC State (5-2) lost to No. 18 Syracuse 24-9. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Thursday, Oct. 27.

No. 16 Mississippi St. (5-1) at No. 22 Kentucky. Next: at No. 3 Alabama, Saturday.

No. 17 Kansas St. (5-1) did not play. Next: at No. 13 TCU, Saturday.

No. 18 Syracuse (6-0) beat No. 15 NC State 24-9. Next: at No. 4 Clemson, Saturday.

No. 19 Kansas (5-2) lost to Oklahoma 52-41. Next: at Baylor, Saturday.

No. 20 Utah (4-2) vs. No. 7 Southern Cal. Next: at Washington St., Thursday, Oct. 27.

No. 21 Cincinnati (5-1) did not play. Next: at SMU, Saturday.

No. 22 Kentucky (4-2) vs. No. 16 Mississippi St. Next: at No. 6 Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 29.

No. 22 Texas (5-2) beat Iowa St. 24-21. Next: at No. 8 Oklahoma St., Saturday.

No. 24 Illinois (6-1) beat Minnesota 26-14. Next: at Nebraska, Saturday, Oct. 29.

No. 25 James Madison (5-0) at Georgia Southern. Next: vs. Marshall, Saturday.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Saturday’s games

Miami 20, Virginia Tech 14

Syracuse 24, NC State 9

Clemson at Florida St., (n)

North Carolina at Duke, (n)

Thursday’s game

Virginia at Gerogia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 152 61

Miami 3 2 0 .600 115 131

N.Y. Jets 3 2 0 .600 116 118

New England 2 3 0 .400 103 98

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 96 118

Indianapolis 2 2 1 .500 69 94

Jacksonville 2 3 0 .400 111 80

Houston 1 3 1 .300 86 99

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 138 117

Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 108 89

Cleveland 2 3 0 .400 133 125

Pittsburgh 1 4 0 .200 77 128

West

W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 159 125

L.A. Chargers 3 2 0 .600 122 136

Denver 2 3 0 .400 75 80

Las Vegas 1 4 0 .200 125 130

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 5 0 0 1.000 135 88

Dallas 4 1 0 .800 93 72

N.Y. Giants 4 1 0 .800 103 93

Washington 2 4 0 .333 102 135

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 103 83

Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 118 122

New Orleans 2 3 0 .400 115 128

Carolina 1 4 0 .200 93 122

North

W L T Pct PF PA Minnesota 4 1 0 .800 115 102

Green Bay 3 2 0 .600 97 96

Chicago 2 4 0 .333 93 118

Detroit 1 4 0 .200 140 170

West

W L T Pct PF PA San Francisco 3 2 0 .600 108 61

Arizona 2 3 0 .400 105 123

L.A. Rams 2 3 0 .400 80 116

Seattle 2 3 0 .400 127 154

Week 6

Thursday’s game

Washington 12, Chicago 7

Sunday’s games

Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Houston, Las Vegas,

Tennessee, Detroit

Monday’s game

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Florida 2 2 0 0 4 7 4

Boston 1 1 0 0 2 5 2

Detroit 1 1 0 0 2 3 0

Buffalo 2 1 1 0 2 7 5

Tampa Bay 2 1 1 0 2 6 5

Toronto 2 1 1 0 2 6 6

Montreal 2 1 1 0 2 4 6

Ottawa 1 0 1 0 0 1 4

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 6 2

Philadelphia 2 2 0 0 4 8 5

N.Y. Rangers 3 2 1 0 4 11 8

Pittsburgh 1 1 0 0 2 6 2

N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1 0 0 1 3

New Jersey 1 0 1 0 0 2 5

Washington 2 0 2 0 0 4 8

Columbus 2 0 2 0 0 3 9

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Nashville 3 2 1 0 4 8 7

Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 4 1

Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 4 1

Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 8 7

St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Minnesota 1 0 1 0 0 3 7

Arizona 1 0 1 0 0 2 6

Chicago 2 0 2 0 0 2 6

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 2 2 0 0 4 5 3

Seattle 2 1 0 1 3 8 6

Calgary 1 1 0 0 2 5 3

Edmonton 1 1 0 0 2 5 3

Anaheim 1 1 0 0 2 5 4

Vancouver 2 0 2 0 0 6 8

Los Angeles 2 0 2 0 0 4 8

San Jose 3 0 3 0 0 4 9

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Friday’s games

Detroit 3, Montreal 0

Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 2

Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Carolina 2, San Jose 1

Saturday’s games

Florida 4, Buffalo 3

Philadelphia 3, Vancouver 2

Arizona at Boston, (n)

Detroit at New Jersey, (n)

Montreal at Washington, (n)

Ottawa at Toronto, (n)

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, (n)

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, (n)

Columbus at St. Louis, (n)

Los Angeles at Minnesota, (n)

Nashville at Dallas, (n)

Calgary at Edmonton, (n)

Chicago at San Jose, (n)

Vegas at Seattle, (n)

Sunday’s games

No Games scheduled

Monday’s games

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 10 p.m.