Area Schedule: October 31-November 6
Area Schedule: October 31-November 6

Sunday

Racing

- NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, 2 p.m.

Monday

Volleyball

Region 2C Tournament First Round

- Dan River at Martinsville, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Volleyball

Region 3D Tournament First Round

- Bassett at Lord Botetourt, 6 p.m.

Region 2C Tournament Second Round

- TBD at Patrick County, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Cross Country

Region 3D Championship

- Bassett, Magna Vista at Sugar Hollow Park (Bristol), 1 p.m.

Region 2C Championship

- Martinsville, Patrick Co. at Green Hill Park (Salem), 3 p.m.

Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday

Football

- Martinsville at Bassett, 7 p.m.

- Magna Vista at Patrick County, 7 p.m.

Saturday

No games scheduled

