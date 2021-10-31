Area Schedule: October 31-November 6

Sunday
Racing
- NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, 2 p.m.
Monday
Volleyball
Region 2C Tournament First Round
- Dan River at Martinsville, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Volleyball
Region 3D Tournament First Round
- Bassett at Lord Botetourt, 6 p.m.
Region 2C Tournament Second Round
- TBD at Patrick County, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Cross Country
Region 3D Championship
- Bassett, Magna Vista at Sugar Hollow Park (Bristol), 1 p.m.
Region 2C Championship
- Martinsville, Patrick Co. at Green Hill Park (Salem), 3 p.m.
Thursday
No games scheduled
Friday
Football
- Martinsville at Bassett, 7 p.m.
- Magna Vista at Patrick County, 7 p.m.
Saturday
No games scheduled
