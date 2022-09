Area Schedule: September 4-10

local schedule

Sunday

Men’s Soccer

P&HCC at Miss. Golf Coast CC, 7 p.m.

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

Golf

Piedmont District match No. 7 at Patrick County (at Old Mill Golf Course), 2 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Carlisle at Southwest Virginia Home School, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

P&HCC at Louisburg College, 6 p.m.

Martinsville at Bassett, 7 p.m.

Magna Vista at G.W.-Danville, 7 p.m.

Patrick Co. at Tunstall, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Cross Country

Piedmont District regular season meet at Patrick County (at Rotary Field, Stuart), 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Patrick Co. at North Stokes, 6 p.m.

Bassett at Chatham, 7 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

P&HCC at Louisburg College, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Golf

Bassett at Northside (at Hanging Rock Golf Club), 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Southwest Va. at P&HCC, 6 p.m.

Mecklenburg Co. at Bassett, 7 p.m.

Patrick Co. at G.W.-Danville, 7 p.m.

Martinsville at Halifax Co., 7 p.m.

Magna Vista at Tunstall, 7 p.m.

Friday

Golf

Magna Vista, Patrick Co. at Floyd Co. (at Great Oaks Country Club), 1 p.m.

Football

Dan River at Bassett, 7 p.m.

Gretna at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.

North Stokes at Patrick Co., 7 p.m.

Martinsville at Morehead, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Cross Country

Bassett, Magna Vista at Cave Spring (at Green Hill Park) TBD

P&HCC at Longwood University, TBD

Women’s Soccer

Richard Bland College at P&HCC, 7 p.m.

Sports on TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, September 4

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Playoffs—Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

CBS — Monster Energy Celebrity Game: TBD, Atlanta

BOXING

8 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado (Middleweights), Los Angeles

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

ACCN — Northwestern at Boston College

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida A&M vs. Jackson St., Miami

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Florida St. vs. LSU, New Orleans

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Jose St. at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — UCLA at North Carolina

2 p.m.

SECN — Kansas at Missouri

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Cal Poly at Stanford

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Alabama at Utah

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

BTN — Florida at Minnesota

2 p.m.

ACCN — Ohio St. at Louisville

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Texas at Stanford

CYCLING

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 15, Martos to Sierra Nevada, 92 miles, Spain

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Final Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

9 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Herning, Denmark

1:30 p.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Herning, Denmark

MLB

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Toronto at Pittsburgh

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Philadelphia at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers

RODEO

2 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Cowboys For A Cause, Corpus Christi, Texas (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Brighton & Hove Albion

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United

5:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Portland

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Game 3

3 p.m.

ABC — Semifinal Playoff: Las Vegas at Seattle, Game 3

YOUTH BASEBALL

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Perfect Game 14U Select Festival: East vs. West, Fort Myers, Fla.

baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 79 53 .598 —

Tampa Bay 73 57 .562 5

Toronto 71 59 .546 7

Baltimore 70 61 .534 8½

Boston 65 68 .489 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 68 62 .523 —

Minnesota 67 63 .515 1

Chicago 66 66 .500 3

Kansas City 53 80 .398 16½

Detroit 51 81 .386 18

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 85 47 .644 —

Seattle 74 58 .561 11

Texas 58 73 .443 26½

Los Angeles 57 75 .432 28

Oakland 49 84 .368 36½

Friday’s results

Baltimore 5, Oakland 2

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

Seattle 6, Cleveland 1

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

Boston 9, Texas 1

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 0

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2

Saturday’s results

Texas at Boston, (n)

Kansas City at Detroit, (n)

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, (n)

Toronto at Pittsburgh, (n)

Oakland at Baltimore, (n)

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, (n)

Seattle at Cleveland, (n)

Houston at L.A. Angels, (n)

Sunday’s games

Toronto (Stripling 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11), 12:05 p.m.

Oakland (Martinez 3-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-5), 1:35 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 3-7) at Boston (Crawford 3-6), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-11) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-8), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 6-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 11-5), 2:40 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 12-5) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-4), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 85 48 .639 —

Atlanta 82 51 .617 3

Philadelphia 73 59 .553 11½

Miami 55 76 .420 29

Washington 45 87 .341 39½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 77 55 .583 —

Milwaukee 69 62 .527 7½

Chicago 56 76 .424 21

Cincinnati 52 78 .400 24

Pittsburgh 49 82 .374 27½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 90 41 .687 —

San Diego 74 59 .556 17

Arizona 63 68 .481 27

San Francisco 62 68 .477 27½

Colorado 56 77 .421 35

Friday’s results

Cincinnati 3, Colorado 2

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 8, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 0

Arizona 2, Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 13, Philadelphia 1

San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 1

Saturday’s results

Philadelphia at San Francisco, (n)

Toronto at Pittsburgh, (n)

Colorado at Cincinnati, (n)

Washington at N.Y. Mets, (n)

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, (n)

Miami at Atlanta, (n)

Milwaukee at Arizona, (n)

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Sunday’s games

Toronto (Stripling 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11), 12:05 p.m.

Miami (López 8-8) at Atlanta (Fried 12-5), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 3-5) at Cincinnati (Anderson 0-2), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 5-9) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 13-5), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 10-10), 2:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 12-7), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 10-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 5-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 2-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s games

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

tennis

US Open

Saturday, At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center,New York

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Cameron Norrie (7), Britain, def. Holger Rune (28), Denmark, 7-5, 6-4, 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Petra Kvitova (21), Czech Republic, def. Garbine Muguruza (9), Spain, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (10).

Jessica Pegula (8), United States, def. Yuan Yue, China, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-0.

Victoria Azarenka (26), Belarus, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, 6-3, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Feliciano Lopez and Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Christopher Eubanks and Ben Shelton, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (13), Colombia, def. Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, and Fabien Reboul, France, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7).

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (4), Germany, def. Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (6), Croatia, def. Ethan Quinn and Nicholas Godsick, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, walkover.

Zhang Shuai, China, and Marta Kostyuk (11), Ukraine, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, 6-1, 6-2.

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Ena Shibahara (9), Japan, def. Catherine Harrison and Ingrid Neel, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Alexa Guarachi (13), Chile, def. Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-3.

Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia (14), France, def. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, and Mayar Sherif, Egypt, 6-3, 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, def. Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).

Football

College

The AP Top 25 Fared

Saturday

No. 1 Alabama (0-0) vs. Utah St. Next: at Texas, Saturday.

No. 2 Ohio St. (0-0) vs. No. 5 Notre Dame. Next: vs. Arkansas St., Saturday.

No. 3 Georgia (0-0) vs. No. 11 Oregon. Next: vs. Samford, Saturday.

No. 4 Clemson (0-0) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Monday.

No. 5 Notre Dame (0-0) at No. 2 Ohio St. Next: vs. Marshall, Saturday.

No. 6 Texas A&M (0-0) vs. Sam Houston. Next: vs. Appalachian St., Saturday.

No. 7 Utah (0-0) at Florida. Next: vs. S. Utah, Saturday.

No. 8 Michigan (0-0) vs. Colorado St. Next: vs. Hawaii, Saturday.

No. 9 Oklahoma (0-0) vs. UTEP. Next: vs. Kent St., Saturday.

No. 10 Baylor (0-0) vs. Albany (NY). Next: at No. 25 BYU, Saturday.

No. 11 Oregon (0-0) at No. 3 Georgia. Next: vs. E. Washington, Saturday.

No. 12 Oklahoma St. (1-0) beat Cent. Michigan 58-44, Thursday. Next: vs. Arizona St., Saturday.

No. 13 NC State (21-20) beat East Carolina. Next: vs. Charleston Southern, Saturday.

No. 14 Southern Cal (0-0) vs. Rice. Next: at Stanford, Saturday.

No. 15 Michigan St. (1-0) beat W. Michigan 35-13, Friday. Next: vs. Akron, Saturday.

No. 16 Miami (0-0) vs. Bethune-Cookman. Next: vs. Southern Miss., Saturday.

No. 17 Pittsburgh (1-0) beat West Virginia 38-31, Thursday. Next: vs. Tennessee, Saturday.

No. 18 Wisconsin (0-0) vs. Illinois St. Next: vs. Washington St., Saturday.

No. 19 Arkansas (0-0) vs. No. 23 Cincinnati. Next: vs. South Carolina, Saturday.

No. 20 Kentucky (0-0) vs. Miami (Ohio). Next: at Florida, Saturday.

No. 21 Mississippi (0-0) vs. Troy. Next: vs. Cent. Arkansas, Saturday.

No. 22 Wake Forest (1-0) beat VMI 44-10, Thursday. Next: at Vanderbilt, Saturday.

No. 23 Cincinnati (0-0) at No. 19 Arkansas. Next: vs. Kennesaw St., Saturday.

No. 24 Houston (0-0) at UTSA. Next: at Texas Tech, Saturday.

No. 25 BYU (0-0) at South Florida. Next: vs. No. 10 Baylor, Saturday.

saturday’s scores EAST

Alfred St. 17, Misericordia 14

Assumption 3, Kutztown 0

Bethany (WV) 26, Hiram 16

Bridgewater (Va.) 29, Gettysburg 14

College of NJ 31, Moravian 13

Cortland 48, Wittenberg 28

Dayton 22, Robert Morris 20

Delaware 14, Navy 7

Delaware St. 34, Lincoln (Pa.) 0

Delaware Valley 22, Westminster (Pa.) 8

Edinboro 10, Franklin Pierce 7

Endicott 27, St. Lawrence 0

Georgetown 43, Marist 12

Grove City 63, Juniata 6

Ithaca 51, Bridgewater (Mass.) 14

Johns Hopkins 54, Case Western 14

Lafayette 6, Sacred Heart 0

Maryland 31, Buffalo 10

Mass.-Dartmouth 35, Husson 14

Morrisville St. 10, Kean 0

New England 17, Coast Guard 10

Plymouth St. 20, Castleton 7

RPI 14, Dickinson 7

Rowan 42, Widener 20

Rutgers 22, Boston College 21

Salve Regina 7, Norwich 0

St. John Fisher 62, Buffalo St. 21

Stonehill 33, Bloomsburg 30, 2OT

Susquehanna 45, Lycoming 16

Uconn 28, CCSU 3

Union (NY) 42, Allegheny 27

W. Virginia St. 29, Shippensburg 6

Washington & Jefferson 35, John Carroll 26

Wilkes 48, Keystone 21