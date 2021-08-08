Area schedule

Sunday
No games scheduled
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
- Golf - Piedmont District Match No. 2 at Tuscarora Country Club (Danville), 2 p.m.
Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday
- Golf - Patrick Co., Carroll Co. at Magna Vista at Oak Hill Golf Club (Eden, N.C.), 1 p.m.
- Golf - Bassett at Northside, at Hanging Rock Golf Club (Salem), 3 p.m.
- Volleyball - Bassett at Dan River (scrimmage), 7 p.m.
Friday
- Football - Martinsville at Gretna (scrimmage), 6 p.m.
- Football - James River, Patrick Henry at Magna Vista (scrimmages), 6 p.m.
- Football - Bassett at William Campbell (scrimmage), 6 p.m.
Saturday
No games scheduled
