Area schedule
Area schedule

Sunday

No games scheduled

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

- Golf - Piedmont District Match No. 2 at Tuscarora Country Club (Danville), 2 p.m.

Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday

- Golf - Patrick Co., Carroll Co. at Magna Vista at Oak Hill Golf Club (Eden, N.C.), 1 p.m.

- Golf - Bassett at Northside, at Hanging Rock Golf Club (Salem), 3 p.m.

- Volleyball - Bassett at Dan River (scrimmage), 7 p.m.

Friday

- Football - Martinsville at Gretna (scrimmage), 6 p.m.

- Football - James River, Patrick Henry at Magna Vista (scrimmages), 6 p.m.

- Football - Bassett at William Campbell (scrimmage), 6 p.m.

Saturday

No games scheduled

