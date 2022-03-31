Area Scores: Bassett baseball defeats Heritage in later innings

When the top of the sixth approached for the Bassett Bengals baseball team, the Bengals remained patient at the plate, stringing together several crucial at bats and going on to score nine runs in the final two innings, taking the 10-1 victory on the road versus Heritage Wednesday.

Heritage made a pitching change prior to the top of the sixth with the scored tied 1-1, giving Bassett’s Cade Varner a new arm to hit off of. Varner put Heritage’s new pitcher to work, working up a full count before sending a line drive to centerfield for a double. One out later, Cole Compton broke the tied on a base hit, scoring Varner from second to put Bassett up by one.

Jacob Gilbert would help the cause by getting a double of own with two outs. Shawn Foley, who was used as a pinch-runner for Compton, pull up at third to put runners at the corners.

Trevor Barnes needed one pitch to work with in his plate appearance before launching a three-run home run to right field, giving the Bengals a 5-1 lead.

Into the final frame, Bassett kept its foot on the gas as they ran away with the lead. Jacob Ryan singled on a line drive to score Gauge Hairston from first. Gilbert scored Ryan on an RBI single and Hunter Whitlow drove in another Bengals run on an RBI double to make it 8-1.

Gilbert and Ryan added the ninth and tenth runs for Bassett of a sacrifice fly.

Not only did Barnes helped his team's cause with his home run, but also on the mound. Through 6.2 innings, Barnes struck out 12 while giving up one hit on one run.

Heritage scored their lone run on a RBI single to tie the game at one in the bottom of the fourth.

Landon Harbour went 3-4 for the Bengals. Compton and Gilbert each notched two hits. Four other Bengals got at least one hit in each of their appearances.

Gilbert pitched for the final out following Barnes exit, striking out the one batter he faced on four pitches.

Bassett was back in action on Wednesday when they faced Martinsville at Hooker Field. Results were too late for publication. The Bengals (2-5-1) will return home on Tuesday to take on Tunstall at 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

Warriors comeback falls short versus Panthers

Magna Vista came up short in their fifth inning rally versus the Morehead Panthers, taking the 8-6 loss on the road Wednesday night.

Down 8-0, Magna Vista knew they had a mountain to climb. But the challenge didn’t stop them for attempting the impossible. Caleb Denton led off the fifth inning with a single, with Xavier Ashley drawing a walk to put runners at first and second. One batter later, James Martin worked up a full count before reaching first to load up the bases. The Warriors patience at the plate paid off, as they worked back-to-back walks to bring in their first two runs of the game.

Martin would cut their deficit down to 8-3 after scoring on a passed ball. Caden Shively reached on a Panthers error at shortstop. The error scored Kolby Walthall to cut Morehead’s lead in half.

Taylor Holthausen scored during Whitaker’s at-bat and Shively scored on a passed ball for Magna Vista’s fifth and sixth run of the inning.

Joseph Haynes got the nod as the Warriors starter on the bump, going two innings. Martin pitched the last four innings in relief, allowing one run and striking out three.

Magna Vista (2-4) will host the Martinsville Bulldogs on Friday with first pitch slated for 5 p.m.

Carlisle 24, Hargrave Military 0

The Carlisle baseball team picked up its first win in decisive fashion Wednesday, defeating Hargrave Military Academy, 24-0, at Carlisle School.

The Chiefs returned home on Thursday to take on Roanoke Catholic. Results were too late for publication. Carlisle (1-4) will also be at home on Tuesday for a contest against The Burlington School at 4:30 p.m.

P&HCC 9, Caldwell Tech 8 (11 innings)

It took two extra innings for the Patrick & Henry Community College baseball team to pick up a 9-8 victory over Caldwell Tech Wednesday in a midweek contest at Hickory, North Carolina.

Colby Neal (Bealton, VA) started the game on the mound and threw four innings for the Patriots, allowing one run on two hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Carlisle School graduate Nick Duncan (Patrick Co.) picked up the win in relief, throwing 3.1 scoreless innings allowing two hits and one walk with four strikeouts.

Skylar Saunders (Stuarts Draft) was 3-6 at the plate for P&HCC with two RBIs and two runs scores. Javian Serrano (Puerto Rico) was 2-4 with a home run, a walk, a run, and three RBIs.

The Patriots (22-7, 6-0) will travel to Gaston College for a 3-game series this weekend. They'll play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m., and the third game on Sunday at noon.

GIRLS TENNIS

Magna Vista 8, Patrick County 1

The Magna Vista girls tennis team picked up a Piedmont District home win Wednesday over Patrick County, 8-1.

Full Magna Vista results are listed below.

The Warriors will travel to Bassett on Monday for a 4:30 p.m. game.

The Cougars will also go on the road on Monday to G.W.-Danville for a 4 p.m. game.

MVHS results:

Summer Stone won 8-1

Catherine Maxwell won 6-8

Kylie Slaughter won 8-8 (7-3 tiebreak)

Briana Tatum won 8-1

Hannah Vaughn won 8-0

Olivia Kendall won 8-4

Stone/Maxwell won 8-1

Slaughter/Tatum won 8-1

Vaughn/Kendall won 8-1

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com