Area Scores: Bassett baseball, Magna Vista softball move on to PD semifinals

Trailing by a pair of runs going into the bottom of the fifth inning, Bassett's baseball team scored three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth on the way to a 5-2 win over Magna Vista on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Piedmont District Tournament.

With the win, the Bengals, the No. 4 seed in the tournament, advance to play No. 1 seed Halifax in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Jacob Ryan led off the bottom of the fifth by reaching on an error. Cade Varner followed with a walk, and Cole Compton loaded the bases with a bunt single.

Jacob Gilbert scored Ryan and Varner with a single, and Compton came around to score three batters later on a walk by Gauge Hairston.

In the sixth, Ryan again led off by reaching on an error. He came around to score on a ball in play by Compton, and Compton scored on another single by Gilbert.

Gilbert finished the night 2-4 with three RBIs and a run to lead the Bengals at the plate.

Trever Barnes threw a complete game for Bassett, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

Paxton Tucker threw 4.1 innings for the Warriors, allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits and two walks. Tucker struck out 12 in the loss.

James Martin threw 1.1 innings in relief for MVHS, allowing two runs, none earned, on a hit and two walks.

Kolby Walthall scored both of the Warriors runs and went 3-4 at the plate with a stolen base. Luke Haynes and Caleb Denton each had RBI doubles. Haynes added a walk.

Magna Vista (7-13) will await seeding in the Region 3D tournament.

Bassett (7-11) will take on the Comets on Wednesday at Tunstall High School at 5 p.m.

Piedmont District Baseball Tournament quarterfinals

Bassett 5, Magna Vista 2

MVHS 101 000 0 - 2 8 4

BHS 000 032 X - 5 7 1

Bassett hitters: J. Ryan 1-4, 2R, SB; C. Varner 0-3, BB, R; C. Compton 1-3, BB, R; H. Whitlow 1-4; J. Gilbert 2-4, 3RBI, R; T. Barnes 0-3, BB; L. Harbour 1-3; G. Hairston 1-2, BB, RBI; O. Shareef 0-3, SB

Bassett pitchers: T. Barnes 7IP, 8H, 2R, 2BB, 5K

Magna Vista hitters: K. Walthall 3-4, 2R, SB; L. Haynes 1-3, 2B, BB, RBI; P. Tucker 0-2, BB; C. Denton 1-3, 2B, RBI; B. Wilson 1-3; J. Martin 1-3; X. Ashley 1-3; T. Holthausen 0-0, SB

Magna Vista pitchers: P. Tucker 4.1IP, 6H, 3R, 2ER, 2BB, 12K; J. Martin 1.1IP, H, 2R, 0ER, 2BB; L. Haynes 0.1IP, K

PIEDMONT DISTRICT BOYS TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP

Halifax County 5, Magna Vista 2

The Magna Vista boys tennis team fell to Halifax County on Tuesday in South Boston. With the win, Halifax takes on the Piedmont District Tournament championship.

The Warriors will next play in the Region 3D team tennis tournament beginning on Monday. Time, location, and opponent will be announced later in the week.

PIEDMONT DISTRICT SOFTBALL QUARTERFINALS

Magna Vista 6, Patrick County 0

The Magna Vista Softball team defeated Patrick County on Tuesday in Ridgeway, 6-0, in the quarterfinals of the Piedmont District Tournament.

Pitcher Abby Bender threw Magna Vista's first shutout of the season, striking out six while allowing three hits in the win.

The Warriors scored all six runs in the fifth inning. Kaylee Hughes had two hits, including a double. McKenzie Vaught had a hit, a walk, and an RBI. Cyera Patterson had a walk, a run, and an RBI, and Kaci Meade pitched in two walks, a run, and an RBI.

The game was the final home game for the Warriors seniors: Kailee Newcomb, Delaney Burris, Shelby Rigney, and Carlee Ashworth.

The Warriors (8-12), the No. 4 seed in the tournament, will next take on No. 1 seed Halifax County on Wednesday at Tunstall High School. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

Patrick County (10-10) will await seeding in the Region 2C tournament, scheduled to begin next week.

BOYS SOCCER

Dan River 4, Martinsville 3 (OT)

The Martinsville boys soccer team finished its regular season on Tuesday with a 4-3 overtime loss to Dan River at MHS.

Ludwin Lopez Chavez had 13 saves for Martinsville. Aaron Flores Flores had two goals and an assist for the Bulldogs. Anthony Rodriguez had one goal, and Andy Garcia had an assist.

Martinsville (3-13, 3-9) will now begin play in the Piedmont District Tournament, where they'll be there No. 6 seed. The Bulldogs will take on No. 3 Tunstall on Wednesday at Smith River Sports Complex. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Dan River 7, Martinsville 0

The Martinsville girls soccer team fell to Dan River, 7-0, at DRHS on Tuesday in the team's regular season finale.

The Bulldogs (3-13, 3-9) will now move on to the postseason, which they'll begin on Wednesday. Martinsville, the No. 6 seed, will take on No. 3 Tunstall at Smith River Sports Complex, beginning at 6 p.m.