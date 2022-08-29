Area Scores: Bassett boys, girls cross country finish 2nd at Southside Invitational

With 42 and 58 points, respectively, the Bassett High School boys and girls cross country teams both came away with second place finishes at the Southside Cross Country Invitational, on Saturday, at Danville's Angler's Park.

Sienna Bailey led the Bengals with a second place finish in the girls varsity race, finishing the 5K in 22:44.85. Claire Howe finished ninth with a time of 26:05.74.

In the boys varsity race, Bassett had four top 10 finishes: Michael Foley was fifth (19:24.99), Colin Turner was sixth (19:50.67), Tyress Wiltz was seventh (20:09.03), and Chase Smith was ninth (20:26.33).

Benjamin Stafford was Magna Vista's highest finisher, coming in eighth with a time of 20:12.24. Abigail Jimenez led the Warriors girls team with a 43rd place finish and a time of 34:52.49.

Full results for Bassett and Magna Vista are listed below.

Bassett will host the 9th annual Bengal Clash at the River, at Smith River Sports Complex, on Wednesday. Races will begin at 4:30 p.m. More than 20 schools are expected to be in attendance.

Southside XC Invitational

Saturday at Anglers Park

Danville

Bassett varsity girls results

2nd - Sienna Bailey 22:44.85

9th - Claire Howe 26:05.74

16th - Brittany Cruz 28:45.85

19th - Amanda Goad 30:03.71

22nd - Kayleigh Spencer 30:55.99

34th - Karlee Shively 33:52.17

52nd - Crystal Lopez 36:37.12

58th - Laken Collins 39:00.61

59th - Alejandra Aparicio 40:21.35

60th - Heaven Brown 40:44.10

Magna Vista varsity girls results

43rd - Abigail Jimenez 34:52.49

44th - Analuisa Frias-Alvare 34:54.47

61st - Elizabeth Maxwell 41:23.58

High school girls team scores

1st - Galileo 19

2nd - Bassett 58

3rd - Tunstall 81

4th - Chatham 100

5th - Cumberland 111

Bassett varsity boys results

5th - Michael Foley 19:24.99

6th - Colin Turner 19:50.67

7th - Tyress Wiltz 20:09.03

9th - Chase Smith 20:26.33

17th - Kevin Moran 21:50.41

18th - Garry Hagwood 21:59.78

25th - Johnny Lopez 23:50.76

33rd - Titus Rodriquez 24:54.38

34th - Gavin Morrison 25:00.29

Magna Vista boys results

8th - Benjamin Stafford 20:12.24

57th - Axel Jimenez 28:08.19

65th - Jesus Soto 29:19.92

72nd - Bryson Broadnax 31:22.17

High school boys team scores

1st - Galileo 32

2nd - Bassett 42

3rd - Dan River 75

4th - Tunstall 90

5th - Halifax County 120

6th - Chatham 144