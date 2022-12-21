 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Scores: Bassett boys, Magna Vista girls basketball pick up wins

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bassett 72, William Byrd 65

Landon Harbour knocked down six 3-pointers to help the Bassett High School boys basketball team to a 72-65 non-district home win over William Byrd, on Wednesday.

Harbour finished the night with 23 points to lead the Bengals. Ja'Ricous Hairston added 18 points, and Jacob Gilbert and Isaiah Perkins had 10 each.

The Bengals knocked down 10 3-pointers as a team.

Bassett (3-5) will next play in a Christmas tournament at Rockingham County High School (N.C.) on December 28-29.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Magna Vista 67, E.C. Glass 52

Deedee Giggetts and SaMya Williams led the Magna Vista girls basketball team with 21 points each to help the Warriors to a 67-52 win over E.C. Glass on Wednesday, at Cave Spring High School.

The win improved to Warriors to 2-0 in Cave Spring's Knights Winter Basketball Classic, and 5-5 on the season. They'll finish play in the tournament on Thursday when they take on William Byrd High School at 2 p.m.

The Piedmont Hustle girls basketball teams participated in the December Bash Tournament on December 3 in Hillsville.

