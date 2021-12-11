Area Scores: Bassett boys, Magna Vista girls pick up wins

A big fourth quarter was the difference for Bassett in a come-from-behind 64-61 win over Magna Vista in Ridgeway Friday night.

The Bengals trailed 49-42 heading into the fourth quarter, but outscored the Warriors by 10 in the frame for the win.

Magna Vista led 35-26 at the half.

Branson Ledux-Mattox led the Bengals with 24 points, one of three players in double-digits. Tavin Hairston added 21 points, including five made 3-pointers, and Simeon Walker-Muse had 12.

Rion Martin led all scorers with 25 points for the Warriors. Tyler Johnson added 16 and Javis Hairston had eight.

Bassett picks up its first win of the season to improve to 1-1 on the year, 1-0 in the Piedmont District. The Bengals will play their home opener on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Tunstall, the first of three games next week. Bassett will travel to Franklin County for a non-district game on Wednesday, and return home on Friday for a PD contest against Patrick County. All three games will tipoff at 7 p.m.