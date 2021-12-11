Area Scores: Bassett boys, Magna Vista girls pick up wins

A big fourth quarter was the difference for Bassett in a come-from-behind 64-61 win over Magna Vista in Ridgeway Friday night.
The Bengals trailed 49-42 heading into the fourth quarter, but outscored the Warriors by 10 in the frame for the win.
Magna Vista led 35-26 at the half.
Branson Ledux-Mattox led the Bengals with 24 points, one of three players in double-digits. Tavin Hairston added 21 points, including five made 3-pointers, and Simeon Walker-Muse had 12.
Rion Martin led all scorers with 25 points for the Warriors. Tyler Johnson added 16 and Javis Hairston had eight.
Bassett picks up its first win of the season to improve to 1-1 on the year, 1-0 in the Piedmont District. The Bengals will play their home opener on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Tunstall, the first of three games next week. Bassett will travel to Franklin County for a non-district game on Wednesday, and return home on Friday for a PD contest against Patrick County. All three games will tipoff at 7 p.m.
Magna Vista drops a second straight game to fall to 2-2 on the year, 0-1 in the Piedmont District. The Warriors will go on the road for two Piedmont District games next week. They’ll travel to G.W.-Danville on Tuesday and go to Tunstall High School on Friday. Both games are at 7 p.m.
Bassett 64, Magna Vista 61
BHS 8 18 16 22 – 64
MVHS 15 20 14 12 – 61
BHS (64) – T. Hairston 21; E. Stokes 3; N. Robertson 4; B. Leduc-Mattox 24; J. Hairston 12
3-pointers (7) – T. Hairston 5; E. Stokes 3; J. Hairston 1
MVHS (61) – T. Johnson 16; T. Hairston 3; Javis Hairston 8; X. Carter 4; R. Martin 25; Jontae Hairston 2; E. Stockton 3
3-pointers (3) – E. Stockton 1; R. Martin 1; T. Hairston 1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Magna Vista 66, Bassett 19
A big second quarter helped Magna Vista to a big win at Bassett Friday night. The Warriors defeated the Bengals 66-19 at Bassett High School.
All nine Warriors got in the scorebook
The Warriors led 10-3 after one quarter, and outscored the Bengals 33-7 in the second to take a 43-10 lead at the break.
Ta’Nashia Hairston led the Warriors with 14 points, including two 3-pointers. Reynolds added 13 and Jamina Hairston had eight. DeeDee Giggetts, Mia Moyer, and SaMya Williams added seven points each. Kaylee Hughes had two 3-pointers, including a half-court buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter.
Magna Vista improves to 4-0 on the year, 1-0 in the Piedmont District. The Warriors will return home for two PD home games next week. They’ll take on G.W.-Danville on Tuesday, and Tunstall on Friday. Both games will begin at 7 p.m.
Bassett falls to 1-4, 0-1 in the PD on the year. The Bengals will play three straight road games next week. They’ll travel to Tunstall on Tuesday, go to Eden, North Carolina to take on McMichael for a non-district game on Wednesday, and head to Stuart to take on Patrick County on Friday. All three games will tipoff at 7 p.m.
Magna Vista 66, Bassett 19
MVHS 10 33 13 10 – 66
BHS 3 7 3 6 - 19
MVHS (66) – K. Hughes 6; M. Reynolds 13; T. Starkie 2; J. Hairston 8; N. Preston 2; D. Giggetts 7; T. Hairston 14; M. Moyer 7; S. Williams 7
3-pointers (5) – K. Hughes 2; M. Reynolds 1; T. Hairston 2
BHS (19) – E. White 2; G. Ratcliff 5; S. Witcher 2; J. Manns 10
Piedmont District boys basketball standings
Tunstall (4-1, 1-0)
Martinsville (2-1, 1-0)
Bassett (1-1, 1-0)
Magna Vista (2-2, 0-1)
Halifax County (1-3, 0-1)
G.W.-Danville (0-2, 0-0)
Patrick County (0-4, 0-1)
Piedmont District girls basketball standings
Magna Vista (4-0, 1-0)
Halifax County (4-1, 1-0)
Patrick County (2-0, 0-0)
G.W.-Danville (1-3, 0-0)
Bassett (1-4, 0-1)
Martinsville (0-1, 0-0)
Tunstall (0-4, 0-1)