Area Scores: Bassett boys soccer, Carlisle golf open seasons with win

BOYS SOCCER

Bassett 3, Staunton River 0

The Bassett High School boys soccer team opened the season with a 3-0 win over Staunton River Tuesday at BHS.

Nathan Morrison opened the scoring on a penalty kick in the 15th minute. Hector Maya added to the lead on a goal in the 55th minute, and Casey Ferguson finished the scoring in the 60th minute on an assist by Morrison.

Riley Evans finished with two assists for the Bengals. Alex Hernandez had five saves in goal.

The Bengals outshot the Eagles 25-7 in the win.

Bassett (1-0) will return home on Monday to take on William Byrd at 7:30 p.m.

Appomattox 2, Martinsville 1

The Martinsville boys soccer team played its first game in three years Tuesday, but were unable to come away with a win. The Bulldogs fell to Appomattox 2-1 at Martinsville High School.

Martinsville's goal was scored by Andy Garcia and assisted by Aaron Flores Flores. Ludwin Lopez Chavez had six saves in goal for the Bulldogs.

Martinsville last played in 2019. The 2020 season was canceled by the VHSL due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Martinsville schools opted out of play in 2021.

Martinsville (0-1) will next travel to Dan River on Monday for a 7:15 p.m. game.

GOLF

GOLF: Carlisle 195, Roanoke Catholic 252

The Carlisle golf team defeated Roanoke Catholic in a dual match at Chatmoss Country Club Tuesday, 195-252.

Carlisle was paced by match medalist Webb Garrett with a 42. He was followed by Addison Lawrence (49), Spencer Hodges (52), and Camden Holland (52).

The Chiefs are 1-0 on the season and will next play a tri-match against Roanoke Catholic and Eastern Mennonite on March 29.

BASEBALL

Salem 5, Bassett 0

The Bassett High School baseball team fell in a non-district home game against Salem High School Tuesday, 5-0.

The Bengals (0-1) will travel to Floyd County on Thursday for a 5 p.m. game.

GIRLS SOCCER

Staunton River 5, Bassett 0

The Bassett High School girls soccer team opened the season with a 5-0 road loss to Staunton River on Tuesday.

The Bengals (0-1) will play their home opener on Friday at 7 p.m. against Christiansburg.