Area Scores: Bassett boys soccer, Patrick County girls soccer pick up wins Tuesday

BOYS SOCCER
Bassett 7, Patrick County 1
Jesus Espana and Daniel DeVivo had two goals each to lead Bassett to a 7-1 win over Patrick County at home Tuesday night.
Atzel Lopez Garcia and Hector Maya added two assists each for the Bengals in the win. Riley Evans, Nathan Morrison, and Fernando Martinez added the other three Bassett goals.
Daniel Silva had the lone Patrick County goal in the 48th minute.
Bassett (3-0) will take on Magna Vista on Friday at Smith River Sports Complex at 7 p.m.
Patrick County will travel to Halifax County on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. game.
Goals:
Jesus Espana (BHS) 18th minute (Atzel Lopez-Garcia assist)
Riley Evans (BHS) 23rd minute (Hector Maya assist)
Nathan Morrison (BHS) 27th minute (Hector Maya assist)
Daniel Silva (PCHS) 48th minute (unasst.)
Jesus Espana (BHS) 51st minute (Nathan Morrison assist)
Daniel DeVivo (BHS) 51st minute (unasst.)
Daniel DeVivo (BHS) 58th minute (Atzel Lopez-Garcia assist)
Fernando Martinez (BHS) 59th minute (David Clark assist)
Magna Vista 8, G.W.-Danville 0
Magna Vista improved to 2-0 on the year with an 8-0 Piedmont District win over G.W.-Danville Tuesday at Smith River Sports Complex.
Finley Underwood had four goals and an assist, and Isaiah Wade added three goals and two assists for the Warriors.
Wil Gardner had the other goal for Magna Vista. Jaxon Britton had two assists, and Ian Betton, Emmanuel Perez, and William Bendall added assists in the win. DiaZawn Giggetts had one save in goal for the Warriors shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
Patrick County 4, Bassett 2
Patrick County avenged an overtime loss to Bassett last week with a 4-2 win over the Bengals Tuesday at Bassett High School.
Callie Ferguson and Alanis Osgood had goals for Bassett. Stephianna Williams added an assists and Lani Craig had seven saves in goal.
Patrick County will travel to Halifax County on Thursday for a 7:15 p.m. game.
Bassett (1-2) will go on the road to take on Magna Vista at Smith River Sports Complex on Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
Halifax County 1, Bassett 0
Halifax scored the only run of the game on a dropped third strike and infield error by Bassett to come away with 1-0 win over the Bengals Tuesday at Bassett High School.
Halifax's run came in the top of the fifth inning.
Trever Barnes threw a complete game for the Bengals, allowing five hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.
Cade Varner and Drew Fisher each had two hits, the only hits by the Bengals in the loss.
Bassett (0-3) will return home on Friday for a non-district game against Northside at 5 p.m.
Tunstall 6, Patrick County 0
Patrick County dropped to 1-1 on the season with a 6-0 loss to Tunstall in Dry Fork Tuesday night.
Lane Taylor started on the mound and recorded the loss for the Cougars, throwing 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on five hits, four walks, and four strikeouts. Tucker Swails threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief, allowing just one hit with four strikeouts. Garrett Leftwich also threw an inning, allowing two runs on two hits, with two walks and two strikeouts.
At the plate, Nash Thompson had two hits to lead the Cougars.
Patrick County will return home on Thursday to take on Halifax County at 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Tunstall 7, Patrick County 6
Patrick County lost to Tunstall 7-6 in Dry Fork Tuesday night.
Abigail Epperson was 3-3 with a home run, two doubles, and three RBIs for the Cougars in the loss. Lauren Fulcher went 3-4 with two RBIs, and Danielle King and Gracelyn Hubbard each had two hits.
Brooke Meade pitched four innings, allowing four earned runs for the Cougars and Katherine Beckett pitched two innings giving up two earned runs in the loss.
Patrick County (1-1) will return home on Thursday to take on Halifax County at 5 p.m.