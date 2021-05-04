Area Scores: Bassett boys soccer, Patrick County girls soccer pick up wins Tuesday

Halifax County 1, Bassett 0

Halifax scored the only run of the game on a dropped third strike and infield error by Bassett to come away with 1-0 win over the Bengals Tuesday at Bassett High School.

Halifax's run came in the top of the fifth inning.

Trever Barnes threw a complete game for the Bengals, allowing five hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.

Cade Varner and Drew Fisher each had two hits, the only hits by the Bengals in the loss.

Bassett (0-3) will return home on Friday for a non-district game against Northside at 5 p.m.

Tunstall 6, Patrick County 0

Patrick County dropped to 1-1 on the season with a 6-0 loss to Tunstall in Dry Fork Tuesday night.

Lane Taylor started on the mound and recorded the loss for the Cougars, throwing 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on five hits, four walks, and four strikeouts. Tucker Swails threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief, allowing just one hit with four strikeouts. Garrett Leftwich also threw an inning, allowing two runs on two hits, with two walks and two strikeouts.

At the plate, Nash Thompson had two hits to lead the Cougars.